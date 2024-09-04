"Very happy with our contingent": PCI President Devendra Jhajharia on India's performance at Paris Paralympics

Paris [France], September 4 : The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Devendra Jhajharia said that he is "very happy" with the performance of the Indian contingent so far at the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

"India has won 15 medals and I am very happy with our contingent for their performance... We have a hatrick of Gold medals. I congratulate the whole country and thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi because he has a big role to play in the performance of our players... We are fast moving towards our aim of winning more than 25 medals... People here discuss how our Prime Minister is the only leader who personally calls our athletes to congratulate them on their victory... This motivates the players and it also helps in developing the sports culture at the grassroots," Jhajharia said while speaking to ANI.

India have clinched 15 medals in the ongoing marquee event so far. Let's take a look at the medal winners from India.

Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the women's SH6 category at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024. She defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 and 21-6 on Monday and got her first-ever medal at the Paralympics.

India tasted gold medal success in para-badminton after shuttler Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category at the ongoing Paralympics. In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium.

Murugesan lost the first set to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17. In the second set, the Indian player struggled and lost the match with a scoreline of 21-10, securing a silver medal.

In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another medal for the nation.

Suhas Yathiraj won his second straight Paralympics silver medal in para-badminton men's singles SL4 after going down to defending champion and home favourite Lucas Mazur in Paris.The para-shuttler went down against the French player after enduring a 9-21, 13-21 defeat.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - Women's 10m Air Pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21 seconds in the 100m T35 event at the Paris Paralympics. She got her hands on her second medal in the ongoing Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged silver medal in the men's Discus Throw F56 final.

Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the Bronze medal in the Mixed Team Compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil reigned supreme and successfully defended his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the defending champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing marquee event in Paris.

Indian para-sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji bagged the 16th medal for India as she won the bronze on Tuesday in the women's 400m T20 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

