VHT: Skipper Pant's unbeaten 67 propels Delhi to eight-wicket win over Services

Bengaluru, Jan 3 India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant struck an unbeaten 67 off 37 balls to lead Delhi to a commanding eight-wicket victory over Services in the 2025/26 Vijay Hazare Trophy game at the BCCI Centre of Excellence Ground 2 on Saturday.

Captain Pant’s explosive knock, laced with four boundaries and six maximums, comes on the day when the national selectors are due to announce India's squad for the upcoming three-game ODI series against New Zealand, starting on January 11 in Vadodara.

Delhi’s bowlers set up the win’s foundation by dismissing Services for 178 in 42.5 overs. Seam bowling all-rounder Harshit Rana claimed 4-47 runs while pacer Prince Yadav took 3-28. In reply, Delhi romped home in just 19.4 overs with left-handed opener Priyansh Arya smashing 72 not out off 45 deliveries, studded with nine fours and three sixes.

Despite losing Sarthak Ranjan (4) and Nitish Rana (32), Arya and Pant shared a match-winning 85-run partnership off 51 balls that sealed Delhi's dominant victory. Pulkit Narang and Nitin Yadav picked up a wicket apiece for Services but were unable to stem the flow of runs as Delhi reached home easily.

Meanwhile, left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh captured his third five-wicket haul in List A cricket as Punjab thrashed Sikkim by 10 wickets at the Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground in Jaipur. Arshdeep returned with figures of 5-34 from 10 overs as Sikkim were bowled out for just 75 in 22.2 overs.

Punjab's decision to field first paid immediate dividends, though Shubman Gill was unavailable at the last moment due to food poisoning. Sukhdeep Bajwa removed openers Amit Rajera and Ashish Thapa before Arshdeep tore through the middle order with a devastating five-for, while leg-spinner Mayank Markande mopped up the tail.

The modest target proved to be no obstacle for Punjab's openers, who completed the chase in just 6.2 overs. Prabhsimran Singh hammered 53 off 26 balls with seven fours and two sixes, while Harnoor Singh remained unbeaten on 21.

Brief Scores: Services 178 all out in 42.5 overs (Vikas Hathwala 26, Raj Bahadur Pal 25; Harshit Rana 4-47, Prince Yadav 3-28) lost to Delhi 182/2 in 19.4 overs (Priyansh Arya 72, Rishabh Pant 67 not out; Pulkit Narang 1-34, Nitin Yadav 1-41) by eight wickets

Sikkim 75 all out in 22.2 overs (Palzor 13; Arshdeep Singh 5-34) lost to Punjab 81/0 in 6.2 overs (Prabhsimran Singh 53 not out, Harnoor Singh 22 not out) by ten wickets

