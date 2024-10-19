Victorious Choice advocates for road safety awareness with multilingual campaign

New Delhi, Oct 19 In a powerful blend of sportsmanship and social responsibility, Victorious Choice, a team participating in their debut season, organized a road safety campaign ahead of the team's final game of the prestigious Delhi Golf Club League.

“Road safety is a challenging issue. The road network in India is the largest transportation network in the country and a lot of fatalities occur due to negligence. We chose this topic to raise awareness and hopefully reduce the number of casualties that occur,” Kamal Poddar, Co-owner of Victorious Choice, told IANS.

They have always been advocates of Road Safety through the Road Safety Sports Series (RSSS). Road safety is an area of concern globally and impacts everybody. RSSS is an attempt to use the power of sport, which is a popular and healthy activity, to promote Road Safety.

As part of the initiative, the entire Victorious Choice team posed for a photo holding signs featuring road safety messages in multiple languages. This diverse linguistic representation was designed to promote inclusivity and ensure the message reached a broader audience. The team’s efforts underscored their commitment to raising awareness about safe driving practices, especially in a city like Delhi, known for its bustling roads.

The campaign took place on the final day of the successful tournament, where the Victorious Choice golf team competed with excellence, embodying both sportsmanship and social consciousness. Their participation in this initiative reflects their belief in using their platform for the greater good.

This unique campaign by Victorious Choice reinforces the team’s mission to not only excel in sports but also to contribute meaningfully to society by promoting important causes like road safety.

