"Villages, poor, daughters are priority of Khelo Bharat Niti': PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi [India], July 27 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke on the newly introduced 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025', saying that schools and colleges will make sports a part of everyday life and sports startups will be helped in every way.

Earlier in July, the Union Cabinet, chaired by PM Narendra Modi, approved the National Sports Policy (NSP) 2025, also called 'Khelo Bharat Niti', a landmark initiative aimed at reshaping the country's sporting landscape and empowering citizens through sports.

Speaking on the policy on the latest edition of his 'Mann Ki Baat' radio programme, PM Modi said while addressing the nation, "Villages, the poor and daughters are the priority of 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025. Schools and colleges will now make sports a part of everyday life.

Startups related to sports, whether they be sports management or manufacturing, will be helped in every way."

He also said that the goal of the policy is to make India a "sporting superpower".

"I have received messages from many young athletes and their parents. In these, the 'Khelo Bharat Niti 2025' has been highly appreciated. The goal of this policy is clear - to make India a sporting superpower," he said.

PM Modi also said that the mission of self-reliance will gain a lot of strength when the youngsters play with "self-made racket, bat and ball."

"Sports create team spirit. This is the path to fitness, self-confidence and building a strong India. So play a lot, blossom a lot," he added.

The new policy supersedes the existing National Sports Policy of 2001 and outlines a visionary and strategic roadmap to establish India as a global sporting powerhouse and a strong contender for excellence at international sporting events, including the 2036 Olympic Games.

The NSP 2025 is the outcome of extensive consultations involving Central Ministries, NITI Aayog, State Governments, National Sports Federations (NSFs), athletes, domain experts, and public stakeholders. The policy is anchored on five key pillars.

The pillar of excellence on the Global Stage aims to strengthen sports programs from the grassroots to elite levels, including mechanisms for early identification and nurturing of talent. Promote the establishment of competitive leagues and competitions, and develop sports infrastructure in both rural and urban areas.

It aims to build world-class systems for training, coaching, and holistic athlete support and enhance the capacity and governance of National Sports Federations.Encourage the adoption of sports science, sports science, medicine, and technology to boost athletic performance. Train and develop sports personnel, including coaches, technical officials, and support staff.

The NSP 2025 recognises the economic potential of sports and seeks to promote sports tourism and attract major international events to India.

It aims to strengthen the sports manufacturing ecosystem and promote startups and entrepreneurship in the sector. Encourage private sector participation through Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs), Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and innovative funding initiatives.

He also hailed the performance of the Indian contingent at the World Police and Fire Games in the USA held this year, during which they secured a total of 588 medals. PM Modi also pointed out that with India hosting it in 2029 in Gujarat, India will show its "hospitality and introduce them (foreign athletes to our sports culture."

"Do you know which is the biggest sporting event other than the Olympics? The answer is - 'World Police and Fire Games'... a sports tournament between policemen, firefighters, and security personnel from all over the world. This time, the tournament was held in America, and India created history in it. India won close to 600 medals. We reached the top three out of 71 countries. The hard work of those uniformed personnel who stand for the country day and night, paid off. These friends of ours are now holding the flag high in the sports field as well. I congratulate all the players and the coaching team," PM Modi said.

Team India secured a total of 588 medals, including 280 gold medals, at the recent 21st edition of the World Police and Fire Games 2025 in Birmingham, Alabama held from June 27 to July 6. Team India ranked third in the overall charts, behind the USA (1,354 medals, including 569 gold, 433 silver, and 352 bronze medals) and Brazil (743 medals, including 266 gold, 246 silver, and 231 bronze medals), as per the competition's website.

India will be hosting the 2029 edition of the tournament in Ahmedabad. Recently, in June, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel announced that Gujarat had secured the hosting bid for the prestigious international event.

According to the official WPFG website, it is an Olympic-style competition for athletes representing law enforcement, firefighters, and officers from corrections, probation, border protection, immigration, and customs offices worldwide. Held biennially, the programme features over 60 sports as official games.

