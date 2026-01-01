Vimath Dinsara to lead Sri Lanka in 2026 U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup

Colombo, Jan 1 Vimath Dinsara will captain Sri Lanka in the 2026 Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said on Thursday. Kavija Gamage has been named as Sri Lanka’s vice-captain for the tournament beginning on January 15 in Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The squad features a strong mix of promising batters, including Dinsara, Gamage, and Mahavithana, along with versatile all-rounders Viran Chamuditha and Chamika Heentigala. Sri Lanka, which will depart for Namibia on Thursday, reached the Super Six stage in the previous edition of the U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup held in South Africa in 2024.

Sri Lanka are in Group C of the upcoming competition alongside defending champions Australia, Ireland, and Japan. The side will open their campaign against Japan on January 17 at the Namibia Cricket Ground in Windhoek. Sri Lanka will also play their games against Ireland and Australia at the same venue on January 19 and 23, respectively.

The 16th edition of the Men’s Under-19 World Cup will feature 16 teams divided into four groups of four each. Every side will play the other three teams in its group during the opening round, with the top three progressing to the Super Six stage.

The leading four teams from there will qualify for the semifinals to be played on February 3 and 4 in Bulawayo and Harare, while the final is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club on February 6.

Previously, Ireland, South Africa, Zimbabwe, Japan, Scotland, Australia, West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand, England, and India announced their respective squads for the U19 World Cup.

In all, 16 teams will participate in the 2026 ICC Under-19 Men's Cricket World Cup and will have 41 matches played in the tournament. The 16 teams will be divided into four groups, with the top three teams from each group advancing to the Super Six stage. The fourth-placed teams in Group A and D face each other, while the fourth-placed teams in Group B and C face each other in the placement stage.

Sri Lanka squad: Vimath Dinsara (c), Kavija Gamage, Dimantha Mahavithana, Viran Chamuditha, Dulnith Sigera, Chamika Heentigala, Adam Hilmy, Chamarindu Nethsara, Sethmika Seneviratne, Kugathas Mathulan, Rasith Nimsara, Vigneshwaran Akash, Jeewantha Sriram, Senuja Wekunagoda, Malintha Silva

