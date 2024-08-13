"Vinesh is a champion no matter what CAS' verdict is...": Wrestler's advocate Vidushpat Singhania

New Delhi [India], August 13 : Vidushpat Singhania, the advocate of wrestler Vinesh Phogat, said that the ace Indian wrestler is a champion irrespective of how the Court of Arbitration in Sport (CAS) delivers the verdict in her fight for a Paris Olympics medal.

Phogat, who had been disqualified from the Paris Olympics final for slightly exceeding the weight limit, announced her retirement from wrestling following the incident. She had reached the gold medal match by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals. She was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold but was disqualified for the weight limit breach. Earlier in the tournament, Phogat achieved a significant victory by beating Tokyo 2020 champion Yui Susaki of Japan in the round of 16.

Following her disqualification from women's 50 kg final at the Olympics, Phogat requested CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected to come out by 9:30 PM IST.

Speaking to ANI, Vidushpat said, "The hearing took place on August 9 and the verdict is expected by 9.30 pm tonight. Vinesh was represented by 4 lawyers. She is the applicant and United World Wrestling (UWW) and International Olympic Committee are the respondents and Indian Olympic Association is an interested party. We hope the decision will come in Vinesh's favour. She is a champion no matter what CAS's verdict is and should be respected like one."

CAS has established an ad hoc division in Paris, led by President Michael Lenard from the US, to handle Olympic cases. This division operates within the Paris judicial court in the 17th arrondissement.

In an emotional post on X announcing her retirement, Phogat expressed her sense of gratitude. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

In her distinguished career, Vinesh secured two World Championships bronze medals (2019 and 2022), an Asian Games gold (2018) and bronze (2014), and three Commonwealth Games gold medals (2014, 2018, 2022). She also won gold in the Asian Championships (2021) and has earned silver and bronze at the continental level.

IOA president Dr PT Usha on Sunday clarified that the responsibility of weight management of athletes in sport like wrestling, weightlifting, boxing and judo is that of each athlete and his or her coach and not that of the IOA-appointed Chief Medical Officer Dr Dinshaw Pardiwala and his team.

Dr Usha said that each Indian athlete in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in such sport had his or her own support team. These support teams have been working with the athletes over so many years, as per a statement from IOA.

The IOA appointed a medical team a couple of months ago, primarily as a team that would assist in the recovery and injury management of athletes during and after their competition. This team was also designed to support athletes who did not have their own team of nutritionists and physiotherapists.

Dr Usha said that the hate directed at the IOA medical team, especially Dr Pardiwala, is unacceptable and worthy of condemnation. She expressed hope that those rushing to judge the IOA medical team would consider all the facts before arriving at any conclusions.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor