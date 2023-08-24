“Vinesh is good wrestler, will try to do better…”: Antim Panghal on preparations for Asian Games

New Delhi [India], August 24 : India's U20 women's world champion wrestler Antim Panghal said on Thursday that she is aiming to do better than compatriot and World Championships and Commonwealth Games medalist Vinesh Phogat at the upcoming Asian Games.

Asian Games will start on September 23 and take place till October 8 in China. Vinesh is not taking part in the continental-level event due to a knee injury, she announced on August 15. She updated her fans about her successful knee surgery on August 18. Antim is in the squad as her standby and will be seen in action during the event.

"Vinesh is a very good wrestler, she has medals in the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and World Championships but I will try to do better than her. Work harder than her to try to do better than her," Panghal said in a virtual interaction with the media.

The wrestler, who became the first Indian women's wrestler to win back-to-back gold at the recently concluded U20 World Wrestling Championships in the 53 kg category, said that her practice is going well.

"My practice is going very well. I will be appearing in the world trials tomorrow. I have been practising for the Asian Games for a long time. Wrestlers from all nations will be tough in Asiad. This is my first Asian Games, never played before so I will try to do my best," said Antim.

The 19-year-old wrestler said that she has been working really hard on her game, especially the mental aspect of it.

"I am working hard on my game, doing meditation to maintain mental calmness. I just try to stay relax and meditation gives me that," said Antim.

According to Olympics.com, a total of 30 Indian wrestlers competed at the U20 Wrestling championships.

India has 13 medals from the championships this time - four gold, two silver and seven bronze medals. Among the winners are:

-Mohit Kumar (Men's freestyle 61kg, Gold), Priya Malik (Women's 76kg, Gold), Antim Panghal (Women's 53kg, Gold), Savita (Women's 62kg, Gold).

-Sagar Jaglan (Men's freestyle 79kg, Silver), Antim (Women's 65kg, Silver) and Sumit (Men's Greco Roman 60kg, Silver)

-Jaideep (Men's freestyle 74kg, Bronze), Deepak Chahal (Men's freestyle 97kg, Bronze), Rajat Ruhal (Men's freestyle 125kg, Bronze), Arju (Women's 68kg, Bronze), Reena (Women's 57kg, Bronze), Harshita Mor (Women's 72kg, Bronze), Deepak Punia (Men's Greco Roman 77kg, Bronze).

The Indian Asian Games wrestling squad:

*Greco-Roman

Gyanender - 60kg

Neeraj - 67kg

Vikash - 77kg

Sunil Kumar - 87kg

Narinder Cheema - 97kg

Naveen - 130kg

*Women’s freestyle

Pooja Gehlot - 50kg

Vinesh Phogat - 53kg (Ruled out due to injury, Antim Panghal to play as standby)

Mansi Ahlawat - 57kg

Sonam Malik - 62kg

Radhika - 68kg

Kiran - 76kg

*Men’s freestyle

Aman Sehrawat - 57kg

Bajrang Punia - 65kg (Vishal Kaliraman as standby)

Yash - 74kg

Deepak Punia - 86kg

Vicky - 97kg

Sumit - 125kg.

