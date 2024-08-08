Vinesh Phogat appeals to CAS over disqualification from Paris Olympic final

Paris [France], August 8 : Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) following her disqualification from the 50 kg category final at the Paris Olympics.

Phogat, who was set to compete against the United States' Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal, was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit.

Earlier, Dinshaw Pardiwala, Chief Medical Officer of the Indian Olympic contingent, revealed that Phogat exceeded the weight limit by 2.7 kg after her semi-final bout. He added that efforts were made to reduce her weight by restricting her food and water intake.

According to an IOA source, Phogat has requested the CAS to award her the silver medal. The verdict is expected on Thursday morning.

"Vinesh Phogat has appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against her disqualification, asking for the silver medal. CAS will give its verdict tomorrow morning," the source told ANI.

Phogat had advanced to the gold medal bout by defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez 5-0 in the semi-finals on Tuesday night.

Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President PT Usha expressed her shock and disappointment over Phogat's disqualification. She confirmed that while Phogat is physically and medically fine, she is disappointed. Usha noted that the support staff is actively working to help Phogat manage her weight.

"After hearing the news that Vinesh Phogat is disqualified, I am shocked and disappointed. I had come here to meet Vinesh; she is physically and medically okay. Mentally, she is disappointed. Our support staff is with her, trying their best to help her reduce weight," PT Usha said.

India has won three bronze medals at the Paris Olympics so far, all in shooting. The country narrowly missed additional medals, finishing fourth in events including the 10m air rifle, 25m pistol, skeet team, badminton singles, and mixed archery team events.

