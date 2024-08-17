Vinesh Phogat breaks down in tears at Delhi Airport on return from Paris

New Delhi [India], August 17 : Wrestler Vinesh Phogat arrived at Delhi's Indira Gandhi National Airport on Saturday to a rousing reception.

"I thank all the countrymen, I am very fortunate," said Vinesh as she received a warm welcome upon her return from Paris where she became the first Indian woman wrestler to make the final of an Olympics.

The Haryana-born wrestler turned emotional and broke down into tears during the reception.

Vinesh was however disqualified from the 50 kg gold medal bout after she was found to be 100 gms overweight. On Wednesday the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) dismissed her petition to be awarded a joint silver. She announced her retirement from wrestling on August 8, a day after her disqualification.

A huge crowd gathered at the Delhi Airport to welcome the 29-year-old.

Fans showered flower petals upon her arrival in the national capital.

Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik were also present to welcome her.

Before the arrival of the former Indian wrestler, her relatives and family members started celebrating by dancing outside the Delhi airport.

Vinesh's mother, Premlata said that the country has given her more honour than the gold medal.

"Everyone from our village and nearby areas has come here to welcome her. We will felicitate her... she is a champion for me. The country has given her more honour than a gold medal," Premlata said.

Her brother Harinder Punia said that they will work hard to win the Olympic gold medal next time.

"Wrestling and sports lovers of the nation have arrived at the airport to welcome her...People from all sections all coming forward to encourage her. Preparations are underway in her native village to welcome her...She couldn't win the medal but we will work hard and surely win the Olympic gold medal," Harinder said.

Preparations were underway at Vinesh's native village Charkhi Dadri to welcome her.

On Wednesday, the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) released a statement to confirm that, "The application field by Vinesh Phogat on August 7 has been dismissed."

According to the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the verdict was originally scheduled for Tuesday, August 13 at 9:30 pm IST, but was delayed to August 16. However, the decision was announced on Wednesday.

Vinesh was set to face Sarah Ann Hildebrandt of the United States for the gold medal on August 7. She was disqualified before the women's 50kg final after exceeding the 50kg weight limit before the final on August 7. During the weigh-in, she was found to be 100 grams over the limit.

Following her disqualification, Vinesh appealed to award her the silver medal in the 50kg weight category.

On August 8, Vinesh penned an emotional to announce her decision to retire from wrestling. "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness," Phogat said in her post.

Hildebrandt secured the gold medal in the women's 50kg freestyle wrestling after defeating Cuba's Yusneylis Guzman Lopez.

