Vinesh Phogat disqualified due to technical glitch: Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar

New Delhi, Aug 7 Union Minister Krishan Pal Gurjar reacting to Vinesh Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics said the whole country was looking for gold but due to some technical glitch the ace wrestler was disqualified.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, Vinesh, you are a champion among champions! You are India's pride and an inspiration for every Indian," he stated.

He further said, "I am proud that Vinesh Phogat is from Haryana, just like me. She has made the whole country proud by her outstanding performance in the Paris Olympics 2024."

Meanwhile, PM Modi also reacted to wrestler Phogat's heartbreaking disqualification from the Paris Olympics 2024. He said that the setback hurts and he has no words to express the sense of despair that he was experiencing.

PM Modi urged Vinesh Phogat to come back stronger as the whole nation was rooting for her. He also hailed Phogat's resilience and lauded her for taking challenges head-on.

Meanwhile, Vinesh Phogat has been admitted to the Games Village polyclinic due to dehydration.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) released a statement on Wednesday addressing her exit from the Paris Olympics 2024 due to being overweight and asked people to respect the privacy of the grappler.

After being disqualified from the event, Vinesh Phogat will be placed last in the competition.

Before the gut-wrenching disappointment, Vinesh Phogat became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the final of Olympic Games after she defeated Cuba's Yusneylys Guzman 5-0 in the semi-final on Tuesday night.

She started her campaign by stunning world No. 1, Japan's four-time World Champion and Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Yui Susaki, who was undefeated in 95 international matches, in her entire career as a wrestler.

Vinesh Phogat then advanced to her maiden semi-finals after beating Ukraine's Oksana Vasylivna Livach 7-5 in her second bout of the day.

Vinesh Phogat was participating in her third Olympics this time.

She missed out on a medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics because of an injury. She lost to Vanesa Kaladzinskaya in the 53 kg quarter-finals in the Tokyo Olympics.

