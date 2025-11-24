Virat Kohli, Gambhir join members of cricket fraternity, condole actor Dharmendra’s demise

New Delhi, Nov 24 India stalwart Virat Kohli and head coach Gautam Gambhir, besides other members of the cricketing fraternity, condoled the passing of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra. The ‘Sholay’ actor left for the heavenly abode at the age of 89.

Dharmendra was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in South Mumbai on November 12 after he experienced breathing issues and was reportedly put on a ventilator. He later showed signs of recovery and was discharged from the hospital.

However, just days after being released to continue his convalescence at his Juhu home, the legendary actor breathed his last on Monday.

Kohli shared a condolence message on X, writing, “Today, we have lost a legend of Indian cinema who captivated hearts with his charm and his talent. A true icon who inspired everyone who watched him. May the family find strength in this tough time. My sincere condolences to the whole family.”

India head coach Gautam Gambhir penned, “Personality and charisma like no other! He was the absolute favourite of my family.”

Umesh Yadav, meanwhile, said, “Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Dharmendra ji. A true legend whose contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered forever. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti.”

“An absolute icon of Indian cinema leaves us today. Dharmendra ji’s legacy, warmth, and timeless performances will stay in our hearts forever. My prayers and condolences to the family. Om Shanti,” wrote Ishant Sharma.

“I am from Amitabh Bachchan saab's hometown, but I loved Veeru as much as Jai. Everybody loved Dharmendra; I never met anyone who wasn't his fan. RIP legend,” Mohammad Kaif wrote.

NCA head VVS Laxman shared a heartfelt message as he wrote, "Deeply mourn the loss of Dharmender Ji, a timeless star whose presence lit up the screens and our lives. His legacy will remain etched in our hearts. My thoughts and prayers are with his family. May his soul rest in peace. Om Shanti."

Cricketer turned commentator Navjot Singh Sidhu also shared a picture of himself alongside Dharmendra and wrote, The most handsome actor I ever saw, heart of gold - ‘Sholay’ would arguably be the greatest Hindi film of all time … fatherly figure for me and a legend forever…strength to his family to bear the irreparable loss."

Dharmendra's career, lasting over sixty years, earned him the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian award. He leaves a cinematic legacy that has influenced multiple generations and a widespread fan base that transcends borders, an achievement few actors can match.

