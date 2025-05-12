Virat Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer, says Greg Chappell

New Delhi, May 12 As Virat Kohli bids farewell to Test cricket, tributes have poured in from all corners of the cricketing world. Former Australia captain and ex-India coach Greg Chappell described Kohli as “the most influential figure in Indian cricket history” — even surpassing the iconic Sachin Tendulkar in terms of cultural and psychological impact.

Writing in his column for ESPNCricinfo, Chappell reflected on what he called “the end of a thunderous era”, saying Kohli’s Test career, which began in 2011 and lasted over 14 years, was “forged in grit, fire, and audacity.”

"It closes the chapter on the most transformative figure in Indian cricket since Sachin Tendulkar; perhaps Kohli even eclipses him in terms of cultural influence and psychological impact on India's cricketing identity," Chappell wrote.

Calling Kohli “the incandescent heart of Indian cricket for over a decade,” Chappell acknowledged that his influence extended far beyond numbers. Kohli ended his Test career with 9,230 runs, 30 centuries, and an average of 46.85 from 123 matches — but his legacy, Chappell argues, lies in how he changed the psyche of Indian cricket.

"Virat Kohli is the most Australian non-Australian cricketer we've ever seen," Chappell wrote. "A snarling warrior in whites, never giving an inch, always demanding more. Not just of his bowlers, his fielders, or his opposition — but first and foremost, of himself."

Chappell believes Kohli’s exit marks a “seismic shift in energy” for Indian cricket. Drawing a timeline of India's evolution, he said: “Sourav Ganguly gave Indian cricket a new spine. MS Dhoni brought ice-cold leadership and white-ball dominance. But Kohli? Kohli lit the fire.”

Kohli’s captaincy era, particularly in Tests, saw India redefine its identity. They not only became formidable at home but also aggressive competitors overseas. Kohli demanded excellence, instilled a fitness culture, and turned the Indian pace attack into a feared weapon globally.

"Where others reacted, Kohli anticipated. He saw innings before they unfolded. He lived the pressure before it arrived," Chappell wrote, hailing Kohli as “an exceptionally perceptive man.”

Kohli announced his Test retirement on Monday through an emotional note, stating he was leaving the format with a heart full of gratitude. His decision, though sudden, brings down the curtain on an era of fierce ambition and unapologetic belief.

"Yes, Tendulkar was a genius. Yes, Dhoni was a master tactician. But Kohli changed not just results, but mindsets," Chappell concluded.

