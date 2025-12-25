Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, Cristiano Ronaldo share festive wishes on Christmas

New Delhi [India], December 25 : Sports stars from various disciplines marked Christmas by celebrating in their own way and extending wishes to fans on the festive occasion. While Indian cricket star Virat Kohli shared an Instagram story, legendary Sachin Tendulkar posted a photo with his pet dogs, and football icon Ronaldo posted a heartwarming family video.

Indian star cricketer Virat Kohli wished his followers in an Instagram story, while former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar shared a photo of himself with what appeared to be his pet dogs, holding treats.

Kohli wrote in his Instagram story, "May this season fill your home with warmth, your heart with joy, and your life with happiness that lasts all year long. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year."

On the other hand, Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "To them, I'm always Santa, since I come bearing treats."

Football icon Cristiano Ronaldo spent Christmas with his family. The Portugal and Al-Nassr star shared a short video on X from the festivities at his home, in which he was seen carrying one of his children on his shoulders, alongside his other four children and partner, Georgina Rodriguez.

While posting the video, he wrote a message in Portuguese that, when translated into English, read: "Hope that renews, love that embraces, family that supports, and light that guides. Merry Christmas."

Coming to the cricket action, Virat Kohli continued his impressive 50-over cricket form as he produced a century during his Vijay Hazare Trophy comeback on December 24.

Kohli represented his home side, Delhi, against Andhra, showcasing his signature fluent batting in the one-day match. Delhi found themselves in early trouble, losing a wicket in the first over, when Kohli walked in at number three to stabilise the innings.

He played a masterful innings, scoring a brilliant 131 runs off 101 balls at a strike rate of 129.70. Although he didn't bat through the entire innings, his teammates Harsh Tyagi and Navdeep Saini saw Delhi home, completing the 299-run chase in just 37.4 overs and securing a four-wicket victory.

Kohli is expected to feature for Delhi again in their second Elite Group D match against Gujarat on December 26.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor