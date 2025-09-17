Virat Kohli wishes PM Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday

New Delhi, Sep 17 Former India captain and talismanic batter Virat Kohli has extended his best wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. In his social media post, Kohli also praised the Prime Minister for his efforts for the nation that PM Modi has put in, which "have put India on a very high pedestal among all the countries of the world".

"Wishing our honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji a very happy birthday with the warmest wishes. May God bless you with good health and happiness always. Your efforts for our beautiful nation have put us on a very high pedestal among all the countries of the world. Jai Hind, Sir @narendramod," Kohli wrote in his post on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the day, former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also extended heartfelt wishes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 75th birthday. He praised the efforts that the Prime Minister has taken towards developing India’s sporting industry while wishing him a healthy and long life.

"Ever since Shri Narendra Modi ji assumed the role of Prime Minister, he has placed a strong focus on sports. He envisioned that India would excel at the Olympics and win multiple medals. Under his leadership, significant support has been provided to athletes, and the budget for the Ministry of Sports has been substantially increased, which has proven to be highly beneficial. There’s something special about his approach—whether it's Olympic or Paralympic athletes, he personally calls, meets, and motivates every medal winner," Sehwag said.

