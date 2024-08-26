Virgil van Dijk is ‘very calm’ over Liverpool future

New Delhi, Aug 26 Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is now in the final year of his four-year deal with the Premier League club, which he signed back in 2021. Despite the uncertainty of where his future lies, the defender claimed he is "very calm" regarding his contract.

In his six years at Liverpool, the center back has the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and two League Cups to his name.

"I’m very calm. I want to play the best season I can, again. I want to be important and stay important for the club this year,” said Van Dijk to Sky Sports.

Liverpool signed Van Dijk in January 2018 for 75 million Pounds, a then-world-record transfer fee for a defender. He quickly went on to assert his dominance in the league and was undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the league before his Cruciate ligament tear injury in the 2020/21 season kept him out of action for 254 days.

Including his Southampton stint, the Dutchman has played a total of 266 games in the Premier League and won 166 games. In addition to that impressive win-loss record, Van Dijk has also kept a clean sheet in 106 games in the league.

Alongside Van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander Arnold find themselves in quite a similar state. All three players, who have been pivotal in the Jurgen Klopp era, are in the final years of their respective contracts, and with a new head coach coming in, a few departures may be possible next season.

"Whatever happens next year, we’ll see. Everything happens for a reason, that’s how I see it. There’s been no changes in my situation but I’m very calm about it, there’s no reason for me to sit down and start thinking about something else because I have the whole season to play. Hopefully, it’ll be a successful one," he added.

