Visa delays ahead of inaugural MotoGP race in India, several riders stuck

India's first MotoGP race -- the Grand Prix of Bharat is scheduled to take place this weekend. However, the competition, has run into troubled waters after visa-related issues cropped up on Tuesday. Many riders and paddock personnel, including six-time premier class world champion Marc Marquez, were scheduled to fly to India on Tuesday but couldn't board their respective flights having not received the necessary visa.

Marquez’s Honda teammate and 2020 world champion Joan Mir also had to reschedule his flight in the build-up to the race to be held at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday. The delay in the arrivals of the two riders forced the Honda factory racing team to cancel a pre-race event scheduled on Wednesday morning.Aprilia rider Aleix Espargaro too could not leave for India as scheduled on Tuesday.

“We regret the unforeseen delays in the visa issuance process,” said an official statement from the Grand Prix of India. “Please understand that this is not a reflection on our dedication and hard work. It’s an unforeseen technical glitch that’s part and parcel of the challenges faced during inaugural events like this. We’re happy to announce that most of the visas have already been processed, with many more on the horizon. Our teams are tirelessly working round the clock to ensure that every participant, from riders to technical officials, receives their visa promptly.

The motorcycles and other equipment had reached India for the inaugural MotoGP race last week, while the riders and team personnel were due to reach early in the week to start preparations. Their work starts on Thursday with track walks and analysing of the circuit. Friday is when riders hit the circuit on their bikes during practice. Saturday has practice, qualifying and the sprint race and Sunday the main race.