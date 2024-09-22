Viswanathan Anand congratulates Team India on winning double gold in Chess Olympiad

New Delhi [India], September 22 : The Global Chess legend and Chess Grandmaster Viswanathan Anand on Sunday congratulated Team India for claiming two gold medals in both men's and women's events in the Chess Olympiad.

India displayed a stupendous performance at the ongoing International Chess Federation (FIDE) Chess Olympiad in Budapest to claim two gold medals in both men's and women's events on Sunday.

Taking to his official X handle, Viswanathan Anand hailed India's women's team. He also hailed Vantika Agrawal and Divya Deshmukh for their performances in the final round.

"Congrats to India's Women's team. Great result by the whole team and captain @chessgmkunte. and a special mention to @DivyaDeshmukh05 and to @vantikachess for her performance," Anand wrote on X.

While praising the men's team, Anand congratulated them for winning the last round.

"Congrats to Team India for winning the last round as well! Sensational @DGukesh and @ArjunErigaisi, but also congrats to @viditchess on an impressive result. Great captaincy by @srinathchess," he added.

Union Minister of Steel and Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy also heaped praise on Team India for their double gold win at the Chess Olympiad.

"A truly historic day for India! Double GOLD at the Chess Olympiad as India conquers both the Open & Women's sections! Open Team: Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Pentala Harikrishna & Srinath Narayanan Women's Team: Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali R, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agrawal, Tania Sachdev & Abhijit Kunte Your brilliance, grit, and teamwork have etched India's name in chess history. A remarkable feat that symbolizes the rise of Indian chess on the global stage, inspiring millions and igniting hope for the future," H.D. Kumaraswamy wrote on X.

In the final round of the tournament, India's men team of D Gukesh, R Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi and Pentala Harikrishna shined over Slovenia to clinch the gold medal.

It was the wins from D Gukesh and Arjun Erigaisi which gave India to a 2-0 lead and confirmed the gold medal. Later in the final round, Praggnandhaa also won his game and Vidit ended his bout with a draw. India defeated Slovenia 3.5-0.5 to seal the gold medal.

Meanwhile, the Indian women's chess team of Harika Dronavalli, R Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh, Vantika Agarwal, and Tania Sachdev also won gold after beating Azerbaijan 3.5-0.5.

Harika Dronavalli, Divya Deshmukh, and Vantika Agrawal won their respective matches in the final round. While, R Vaishali drew her match against Ulviyya Fataliyeva.

