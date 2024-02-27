Vlaeminck, Molineux returns as Australia name women's white-ball squad for Bangladesh tour

Melbourne, Feb 27 Australia have recalled Tayla Vlaeminck and Sophie Molineux into their 15-player squad for their next month's white-ball tour of Bangladesh.

The six-game series (three ODIs and three T20Is) will be played at the National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka, beginning with the first ODI on March 21.

The series marks Australia’s first bilateral tour of Bangladesh and the first time the Australian women’s team has played in Bangladesh since the victorious 2014 ICC T20 World Cup campaign.

Vlaeminck, one of the world’s fastest bowlers, made a successful return for Victoria earlier this year after recovering from a shoulder injury sustained while playing for Australia A in England last July.

Molineux, who played in Australia’s Test victory over South Africa earlier this month, was the standout bowler of the 2023-24 WNCL season with 17 wickets at an average of 14.47 and a best of 6-45 since her return in December.

Spinner Jess Jonassen and all-rounder Heather Graham have been omitted from the squad that faced South Africa earlier this month.

With this year's T20 World Cup scheduled inn Bangladesh for September and October, the six-game tour will provide Alyssa Healy's side an opportunity to get used to the conditions that teams will face during the 20-over showcase.

CA’s Head of Performance (Women’s Cricket) and National Selector, Shawn Flegler said: "It’s great to welcome back Tayla and Sophie into the Australian white ball squads for the upcoming tour of Bangladesh.

“Tayla has put in a mountain of work over the past six months after a disappointing setback in England. She has shown terrific positivity and resilience throughout her recovery and we’re looking forward to seeing her back in Australian colours.

"Sophie was an all-format player for Australia before her injuries, she’s missed a significant amount of cricket over the past two years but since her return she has barely missed a beat and this tour is another great step for her.

"We’ve tried to pick a balanced squad with multiple bowling options and, unfortunately for Jess and Heather, they have missed out on this occasion.

"While we know both will be disappointed to miss out on selection, they’re exceptional cricketers who are highly valued by our group and we certainly haven’t counted them out of future opportunities.

"With a T20 World Cup in Bangladesh in September, this tour provides a vital opportunity for our players to experience and familiarise themselves with the conditions and wickets we’re likely to face later in the year."

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris (T20s only), Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath (vc), Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Tayla Vlaeminck

