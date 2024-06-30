"Want athletes to perform without tension...": IOA president PT Usha's message to Indian Paris 2024 contingent

New Delhi [India], June 30 : Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president PT Usha said on Sunday that the body wants the athletes to perform during the Paris Olympics 2024 with full determination and with a peaceful mind as all facilities have been taken care of.

The legendary athlete and IOA president was speaking at the launch event of the Indian contingent's official ceremonial and playing kit for the Paris 2024 Olympics, which will start from July 26 onwards.

Speaking to ANI, Usha said, "This time I want athletes to go out and perform with full determination without any tension. We have provided them with all the facilities. A very good medical team is accompanying them for the competition. The kits selected are also class. The India House has also been introduced for our players. They have got facilities for physical, and mental well-being, sleep therapy etc. We hope they will give their best."

The Paris 2024 Olympics, which is exactly a month away, will see plenty of historic firsts but the one that holds immense significance for India will be the first-ever country House at the Olympic Games - the India House.

Conceptualized by Reliance Foundation as part of their partnership with the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the India House will be a celebration of the nation's rich cultural and sporting heritage, showcasing India's storied past, vibrant present, and exciting future alongside advances in technology and digitalisation.

Situated in the iconic Parc de la Villette, which has been designated as the "Park of Nations" during the Games, the India House will be surrounded by 14 other Hospitality Houses in the Park, including the Houses from Netherlands, Canada, Brazil and hosts, France.

India House promises to provide a glimpse of India's talent, potential, and ambition to the world by offering a variety of experiences for fans to immerse themselves in - from culture to arts and sports to culinary treats and experiences like yoga, handicrafts, music, and performances from Indian dance groups. India House aims to be a home away from home for the country's attending athletes and to celebrate India's victories and medal wins. It will also be a space for visitors to interact with sporting legends and the destination to catch key events with friends through engaging events as it will be open to media and fans from all countries. The Watch Parties of key Indian events will be exclusively held in partnership with Viacom18, the exclusive media rights holders for the Olympic Games in India at the India House.

India House will commemorate 100 years since India competed at the Olympic Games for the first time under the aegis of the IOA in 1920. It symbolizes the evolution of India as a formidable contender in the world of sports and reflects the nation's unwavering commitment to the Olympic movement and ambition to host a future Olympic Games.

Speaking about the jersey, Usha said, "It shows what India truly is (the ceremonial kit, which looks more traditional) and the playing kit also looks impressive."

On India bidding for the 2036 Olympics and the addition of sports like Kho Kho, yoga, cricket etc, the IOA president said, "That will be decided soon. The dialogue is going on."

Paris 2024 Olympics-bound Indian athletes were buoyant about their prospects at a ceremonial send-off organised by the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) at the Ashoka Hotel here on Sunday.

Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya, Hon'ble Union Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri, and Indian Olympic Association President Dr Usha, were among the key dignitaries who unveiled the kits of the Indian team.

The kits, including the playing kit designed by JSW Inspire, the ceremonial dress designed by TASVA and performance shoes and travel gear by PUMA were on show during a ramp-walk by the confident athletes.

Mandaviya said all Indians celebrated the hard work, dedication, and unwavering spirit of the country's athletes who have earned the honour of representing India on the biggest stage. "This event is not just about the unveiling of uniform and ceremonial dress but a symbol of the dreams and aspirations of billions of Indians who stand united behind the athletes," he said.

"I am confident that this contingent will sustain India's growth trajectory in sports. We saw a spurt from two medals in Rio 2016 to seven in Tokyo 2020 as India rose from 67th to 48th, helped in the main by Neeraj Chopra's Javelin Throw gold medal. I am hoping that our athletes will take us even higher on the medal table this time," he said.

Dr Mandaviya said that the Government has been in the forefront of a movement to make India a sporting powerhouse. "Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Government has supported athletes through various schemes such as the Target Olympic Podium Scheme (TOPS) which provides specialised support to those who rise to the top," he said.

"Government has worked relentlessly to support athletes across disciplines to keep their world ranking high, to send them to train in different locations in India and abroad, to engage renowned foreign experts as coaches and support staff and to ensure the sports ecosystem keeps pace with the evolution around the world," he said.

Puri said it was a matter of pride for his Ministry that it could support India's Olympic Sport. "I am also glad many of our public sector corporations employ many sportspersons, including Paris-bound Olympians. I am confident that the Indian team will feel inspired to produce memorable performances in Paris and come back with a good number of medals," he said.

In her welcome address, Usha said she had drawn on her experience as an athlete to ensure that India's athletes would not be short of sports science support in Paris 2024. "We have drawn up a very athlete-centric plan to support our athletes to perform at their peak in Paris," she said.

"We have assembled a strong team under Dr. Dinshaw Pardiwala's leadership. It includes sports medicine experts, wellness specialists, nutritionists, physiotherapists and a sleep scientist," Dr. Usha said.

"For the first time, IOA will also give a participation allowance to the athletes and the coaching and support staff. I am confident India will come back from Paris with its best showing in any Olympics," she concluded.

The design of Team India's playing kit showcases the confidence, versatility and ferocity of the terrains of India.

The fabric used in the kit provides the athletes with maximum comfort. The anti-static feature of the fabric avoids static cling while the stretch feature allows the garment to move with the athlete's body and conform to their shape, providing a comfortable, custom fit that allows for maximum range of motion.

The air vent allows the facilitation of airflow and heat dissipation. The moisture-wicking technology allows the fabric to draw moisture away from the skin to the outer surface of the garment where it can evaporate. This will help keep the athlete's skin dry and cool during physical activity, reducing chafing or irritation. The anti-microbial feature helps prevent unpleasant odour and fabric degradation.

India will be sending a contingent of close to 120 athletes to the Olympics, including an Athletics team led by the defending champion in the men's javelin Neeraj Chopra, a 21-member Shooting team and a 16-member men's Hockey team.

