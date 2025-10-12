"Want the upcoming players to...": Deepika Kumari on inaugural Archery Premier League

New Delhi [India], October 12 : Indian Olympian archer Deepika Kumari hailed the inaugural Archery Premier League (APL), saying that it will inspire the players to take up the sport, and she wants the upcoming generations to learn from the best and apply all the answers in their game.

Deepika, representing the Chola Chiefs, which finished fourth in the competition with four wins and six losses, said that she is glad that the nation is hosting some of the world's best archers.

"This is nice for the opportunities for us and the upcoming generation to learn from the world's best. There are several countries that are ahead of us. We have learnt a lot from foreign archers about their mindset, routines and handling situations. This will inspire the future generation to take up the sport. I want upcoming players to ask questions and apply their answers in their game," she added while speaking toon Saturday.

Arjun Munda, the president of the Archery Association of India (AAI), also spoke on how mental balance, focus and concentration are vital for a person, and they aim to promote the same through archery.

"When you really look at it, this is India's sport; now the whole world is playing it. Players at the local level will receive a great deal of encouragement through this league. People were not initially aware of these sports. They liked cricket and football more. AAI wants to make archery a popular sport. This sport needs focus and concentration to hit your target. Giving players exposure, finding talent at the local level and increasing the volume of archers," he added, speaking to ANI.

