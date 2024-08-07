Want to bring in the same atmosphere which Nehra created at GT, says Abhinav Manohar

New Delhi, Aug 7 All-rounder Abhinav Manohar credited Ashish Nehra, the former Indian left-arm fast bowler and current head coach of Gujarat Titans, for cultivating a team environment that contributed to his players' achievements in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

At the same time, Manohar also revealed his aspirations to replicate this atmosphere within the Shivamogga Lions, the team he will represent in the third edition of the Maharaja Trophy KSCA T20. The tournament starts on August 15 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with Shivamogga Lions starting their campaign by taking on last season’s runners-up Mysore Warriors.

"One thing I learned is that atmosphere is crucial. No team can match the atmosphere at the Gujarat Titans, and a lot of the credit goes to Ashish Nehra. His energy is infectious, almost like a child’s. Imagine managing 25 players during a six-hour training session, including international stars and young players.”

“That environment helped players be themselves and do well, and I’m hoping to bring the same atmosphere here when I play for the Shivamogga Lions in the Maharaja Trophy," said Manohar in a release issued by the tournament.

Speaking about the pressure that comes with being the highest-paid player in the tournament, Manohar said, "It does feel good in a tournament like this, but I don't usually dwell on how much money I’ve been sold for. Whether it's five lakhs or 15 lakhs, my goal remains the same—to win matches for the team and contribute effectively."

In last year’s tournament, the Shivamogga Lions reached the semifinals, and Manohar talked about what would be the key for his team to win the competition. “We have more squad depth this year, with options for every role. We also have a lot of young players who have excelled on the circuit. Our challenge is to create an environment where these youngsters can thrive.”

Quizzed on his preparations for the tournament, Manohar said, "I haven't had as much game time as I would have liked, so I’m really looking forward to this tournament. I've been training hard and have made a few adjustments to my batting. I'm confident that I will do well this season," he added.

Manohar also highlighted the importance of the tournament being a platform to spot and bring in emerging talent to the Karnataka state team. "My journey started here, leading to an opportunity with Karnataka in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and eventually with the Gujarat Titans.”

“For young players in Karnataka, this has become a crucial platform. We know IPL scouts are watching, and it can also be a stepping-stone into Karnataka’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy team," he concluded.

