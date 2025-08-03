Want to leave WI cricket better than when I found it: Holder after surpassing Bravo’s record

Lauderhill (USA), Aug 3 Jason Holder led the West Indies to a thrilling two-wicket win over Pakistan at Central Broward Regional Park, ending their six-match losing streak in T20Is. After the match, Holder admitted the team had faced a tough few weeks, especially after being whitewashed 0-8 by Australia at home, but said he remains hopeful about the team's future.

Holder delivered with figures of 4-19 and then followed it with an unbeaten 16-run cameo which poetically also saw him hit the winning boundary to level the three-game series at one apiece.

“Told Romario when we were batting that we needed four sixes. We are powerful players and knew that we could find the boundary. Just keep wickets in hand but still hit in our strong areas. Credit to Pakistan bowlers. They did really well. extremely proud of our men. Even from the Australia series, we could see plenty of positives. Bowlers supported each other, we got wickets upfront, in the middle and towards the end,” said Holder.

Holder also went past Dwyane Bravo's tally of 78 T20I wickets with his second scalp, to become the highest wicket-taker for the West Indies in T20Is. The all-rounder has now raced to 81 wickets from 74 T20Is at an average of 28.25.

While receiving his Player of the Match award, Holder reflected on how much he loves playing for WI, and although the team has not done justice to their potential, he will keep putting in his best foot forward.

“I love playing for the West Indies, still think a lot of work needs to be done. One of my things is to leave WI cricket better than I found it. We've had a fair bit of criticism which is warranted. We haven't done justice to our potential...we can be a lot better, consistency has definitely plagued us. For me, I'll keep putting in my best effort,” he added.

