Want to start well, says Bangladesh’s Towhid Hridoy on preparation for Champions Trophy

New Delhi, Nov 2 Bangladesh batter Towhid Hridoy said his team is eager to start their preparations for next year's Champions Trophy on a good note through the upcoming three-match ODI series against Afghanistan.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Afghanistan, to be played in the UAE on November 6, 9 and 11, before going on to play three more 50-over games against the West Indies.

"I think every cricketer is professional here and there is no point thinking about the past. I think it will be good if we proceed match by match whether it is one match or a tournament.

“What we have done recently we cannot think about it and personally I feel how we want to start the next day is important and I want to stay in the present. It is normal that people have high expectations but every cricketer does not play well in every match.

"We play well in this format for most of the time and we want to start well (against Afghanistan as far as preparation for the Champions Trophy is concerned) and if we can play to our potential we hope to achieve something good," Hridoy was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz, at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium before departing for the UAE.

In the absence of Litton Das and Shakib Al Hasan, Hridoy might be promoted up the batting order, and the batter stated he’s keen to bat anywhere. "I don't want to talk about my (position in the) batting order and I have said this before that it is a matter of the team and from my side I am ready to bat anywhere."

"At the end of the day it's a team game and team is the biggest priority. The batting order is set as per requirement of the team and what would be good in that situation. Because they are not there (Litton and Shakib), the batting order certainly can change," he added.

Hridoy signed off by saying he expects for the conditions in the UAE to be similar to the ones he would find in Bangladesh. "I haven't played there (in Sharjah) and it will be my first series there. I don't think it will be tough for us because every cricketer played there and everyone has knowledge about the condition. I feel the condition will be the same (like here)."

"Their (Afghanistan's) major strength lies in their bowling especially their spinners and we know it and if you want to perform in international cricket you need to take up this challenge. We will plan according to our opponent and will try to handle them."

