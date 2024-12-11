"Want to touch 80 m mark in next few years....": Paralympic gold medalist javelin thrower Sumit Antil

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 11 : Indian Paralympic gold medallist Sumit Antil shared his aspirations to achieve an 80-metre mark in javelin throw within the next few years. This comes after his remarkable performance at the Paris Paralympics, where he secured his second consecutive gold medal with a record-breaking throw of 70.59 m.

The Tokyo Paralympics gold medallist dominated the F64 javelin throw final in Paris this September, breaking the Paralympic record twice to claim the top spot on the podium.

Antil spoke at the GoSports Foundation Annual Sports Awards Night 2024, held in Mumbai on Monday.

According to a press release, Antil remarked, "Before the Tokyo Paralympics in 2021, I announced during a press conference my aim to hit the 70-metre mark. Many doubted it, saying it was impossible for a Paralympian. However, within 1.5 years, I achieved that milestone at the World Championships. Now, my dream is to reach 80 metres in the coming years."

The awards night honoured several sporting icons. Paralympic heroes Dharambir and Rakesh Kumar, table tennis star Sreeja Akula, and badminton duo Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty were crowned Athletes of the Year. The event celebrated the accomplishments of champions like Muhammed Anas and Nikhat Zareen, who were named 'Most Consistent Athletes of the Year'. Sumit Antil, for his stellar performance in Paris, was recognised as the Most Valuable Paralympian.

The ceremony brought together over 100 athletes, along with mentors and supporters, to celebrate achievements across multiple sporting disciplines. The evening also highlighted the collaborative efforts that propel Indian sports forward, providing corporate partners and donors an opportunity to engage with the athletes they support.

Nikhat Zareen, reflecting on her recognition, shared, "Coming from a conservative Muslim family where girls are often expected to stay home and marry, my father, an athlete himself, thought differently. He supported me from the beginning. My mother, however, was concerned no one would marry my sisters and me. I reassured her that once I succeeded, there would be a queue of suitors at our door!"

Table tennis star Sreeja Akula also shared her journey: "From a young age, I dreamt of representing India and winning medals. Achieving this has taken years of dedication, resilience, and support. My inspiration was my sister, who excelled in sports but had to quit due to financial constraints. Her story motivated me to pursue table tennis seriously. Though my parents initially hesitated, as I was excelling academically with 96% in my 12th grade, they eventually supported my passion, along with my coach and organisations like GoSports Foundation."

Suhas Yathiraj, a silver medallist at the Tokyo and Paris Paralympics, was honoured with the Outstanding Contribution to Community & Sport award. Women's cricketer Nandini Kashyap received the Spotlight of the Year award for her exceptional domestic performances. Young talents such as diver Palak Sharma and para-swimmer Himanshu Nandal were recognised as the Most Promising Athletes of the Year.

The awards also highlighted emerging stars and seasoned performers, showcasing the immense potential of Indian sports.

Full List of Winners:

Spotlight of the Year: Nandini Kashyap

Most Promising Athlete (Paralympic Sport): Himanshu Nandal

Most Promising Athlete (Olympic Sport): Palak Sharma

Most Improved Performer of the Year (Olympic Sport): Hariharan Ruban

Most Improved Performer of the Year (Paralympic Sport): Yash Kumar

Most Consistent Athlete of the Year (Olympic Sport - Male): Muhammed Anas

Most Consistent Athlete of the Year (Olympic Sport - Female): Nikhat Zareen

Most Consistent Athlete of the Year (Paralympic Sport): Rakesh Kumar

Against All Odds: Raja Muthupandi

Joseph Ollapally Memorial Award: Rakshitha Sree

Athlete of the Year (Olympic Sport - Male): Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy

Athlete of the Year (Olympic Sport - Female): Sreeja Akula

Athlete of the Year (Paralympic Sport - Male): Dharambir

Athlete of the Year (Paralympic Sport - Female): Aruna Tanwar

Most Valuable Paralympian: Sumit Antil

Outstanding Contribution to Community & Sport: Suhas Yathiraj

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor