Warner surpasses Finch to become Australia's highest run-scorer in T20Is

Bridgetown (Barbados), June 6 Opener David Warner surpassed former captain Aaron Finch to become the most run-scorer for Australia in the T20Is.

Warner, playing his final T20 World Cup, achieved the feat in their opening match against Oman at Kensington Oval on Thursday (as per IST). He played a knock of 56 off 51 including six fours and a six to leapfrog his former batting partner.

In 104 matches for Australia, Warner has scored 3,155 runs at an average of 33.92. He also smashed 27 half-centuries and a century in the T20Is so far. On the other hand, Finch had accumulated 3120 runs in 103 matches including 19 fifties and two centuries.

In his gritty knock against Oman, he also stitched 102-run partnership with Marcus Stoinis, who slammed a quickfire 67* off 36 balls laced with six sixes and two fours, to steer the side to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Before Stoinis came to the crease, Australia were reeling at 50/3 in 8.3 overs after losing captain Mitchell Marsh (14) and Glenn Maxwell (0) on consecutive balls.

All-rounder Maxwell is third on the list with 2,468 T20I runs in 107 matches for Australia while skipper Marsh is placed fifth with 1,446 runs in 55 matches behind former all-rounder Shane Watson's 1,462 runs tally.

After starting their campaign with a win, Australia will next take on reigning champion England at the same venue on June 8.

