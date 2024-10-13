Washington Sundar bags 'Fielder of the Series' medal ahead of Hardik Pandya

Hyderabad, Oct 13 India all-rounder Washington Sundar pipped Hardik Pandya and Riyan Parag to win the "Impact Fielder of the Series" award following Bangladesh's whitewash with a massive 133-run win at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Saturday.

After a spectacular maiden T20I century by Sanju Samson (111 off 47 balls) and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s scintillating 75 took India to a record-breaking 297/6, their highest-ever total in T20Is, leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and other bowlers chipped in to ensure Bangladesh were restricted to 164/7 as India complete the 3-0 series sweep.

Fielding coach T Dilip nominated Pandya, Parag and Sundar for the best fielder medal. Sundar was adjudged winner for his promising fielding efforts throughout the series and Jitesh Sharma handed him the winner's medal.

"Someone whose precision on the boundary line to judge those catches... saving those five runs in Delhi. Also, he's been exceptional when it comes to anticipation and cutting those angles in the field. This time I have seen a different Washington Sundar," the fielding coach lauded Sundar, who picked three wickets in the series at an economy of just 5 runs over over, in a video posted on BCCI's website.

He hailed Hardik as the Formula 1 car in the group, saying, "Someone who has been very proactive, I would say, in this series, he was like a Formula 1 car in top gear."

Dilip further praised Parag saying, "When it comes to cutting angles and saving runs, he makes catches look so simple. I love the way he feels bad when he couldn't take that one per cent chance. Hats off to your composure at which you took those catches."

Reflecting on the series win, the fielding coach said, "When intent meets energy, the eagerness to convert every ball into opportunity increases and I thought we're phenomenal in that aspect, especially in the series. Whether we're cutting angles or the unique challenges every ground possesses, our adaptability and anticipation were exceptional. well done to everyone. This kind of aggressive approach is something what matters to us."

He also praised the brotherhood in the Indian team, saying "The most important factor about being so elated was; when an error happened or a brilliant catch was taken, there was a kind of brotherhood with people going there clapping. I love the way people went there and clapped for Mayank Yadav. That was excellent, thats what we are, we work as a team."

