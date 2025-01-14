Wasim Akram unveils iconic white jacket for ICC Champions Trophy 2025

New Delhi, Jan 14 The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy returns next month for the first time since 2017. Setting the momentum in action, the ICC pays tribute to the iconic ‘white jackets’ with a promo video featuring Pakistan legend and former captain Wasim Akram, who asks fans across the globe to join the journey of champions as the eight teams put it ‘All On The Line’.

The unmissable tournament, returning after an eight-year hiatus, will witness the top eight teams battle it out in 15 matches across 19 days in an intense and all-out showdown from February 19 to March 9.

The eight teams are divided into two groups for the tournament's opening stage. Each team will play three group-stage matches, with the top two from each group advancing to the semifinals.

"Every match counts in the ICC’s most high-stakes event format, where teams not only vie for the Champions Trophy but also for the coveted white jackets - symbolising the ultimate measure of greatness and determination," ICC said in a release.

The white jacket is a badge of honour adorned by champions. With a decorated career spanning three decades, a cricket champion in his own right, Akram highlights in the promo video that the jackets embody the relentless pursuit for tactical brilliance, and a legacy that inspires generations. Winning the white jacket signifies the journey of putting it all on the line for victory.

“The ICC Men’s Champions Trophy represents the best of the best and the unveiling of the white jacket, which symbolises greatness, will now build the excitement of the event across the global cricket community. Next month’s Champions Trophy will see the strongest team win the tournament, as every game is a pressure game and there is no chance for any team to have a break," Akram said in an ICC release on Tuesday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor