Watson considers Green as Australia's 'one of the most gifted batters'

New Delhi, Jan 30 Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson views Cameron Green as one of the country's "most gifted batters" and believes that once he establishes the right approach for scoring at the crease, his full potential will be unleashed.

After David Warner's retirement, Cameron Green reclaimed his spot in the Test team. The 24-year-old assumed the number four position, with Steve Smith transitioning to an opening role.

While Green has only averaged 21.33 in his new slot, Watson was impressed by his effort of 42 in the second innings at the Gabba against the West Indies and he thinks it’s just the start for the young star.

"Cameron Green is one of the most gifted and highly skilled batters that we've got in the country as a young batter for sure. He's just had to find the right method and the right mental environment for him to be able to just let that incredible skill shine that's so deeply ingrained in him," Watson told SENQ Mornings.

"It was always just going to take a little bit of a time for him to be able to just really understand what the right game plan was for him, but also what the right mindset is for him every ball to be able to be at his very best because he's so skilled," he said.

Watson believes that after witnessing Cameron Green's fearless success in the Sheffield Shield, IPL, international white-ball cricket, and occasional Test performances, the right-hander will deliver remarkable red-ball performances once he establishes a consistent game plan.

“We've seen it when he's had that freedom of mind at certain times in his Test career. But also in the shorter formats in T20 and One Day cricket when he's had that freedom and understanding how to create that right mental environment. He's just got such incredible skills, it was always just going to be a matter of time before (he began to find his plan).

"Once he just continues to implement that plan every single time, he really is going to put in some incredibly important performances over a long period of time for Australia," Watson said.

Green will next feature for Australia in a three-ODI series against the West Indies in February before heading to New Zealand for a two-Test series.

