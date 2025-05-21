Wayne Rooney urges Man Utd to 'relax and enjoy' Europa Final

Bilbao, May 21 Wayne Rooney says he is amazed by Manchester United fans and he just wants Ruben Amorim's side to enjoy the occasion at San Mames, despite the intense pressure, and get the job done against Tottenham Hotspur in the final of the Europa League

The club's all-time leading goalscorer joined former Man Utd players Wes Brown, Andy Cole and Denis Irwin on stage at the club's fan park in the Basque city, as he shared some advice for the team and previewed the final.

"I think there's a lot of pressure on both teams," explained the legendary striker. "Obviously, both teams, United and Tottenham, have struggled and not had a great time in the Premier League.

"It's an opportunity for one of them to end the season on a high, with a trophy, and to get into the Champions League. So just relax and enjoy the game. If they enjoy it, they will play better," said Rooney to MUTV.

It is certainly a must-win game for both clubs, who are going through a horror season domestically with United and Spurs lingering at 16th and 17th place respectively, as it would see some relief to their respective fanbases given the winner of the final automatically qualifies for the UEFA Champions League next season.

Rooney clearly enjoyed speaking in front of the supporters who still idolise him, following his trophy-laden career at United.

"The fans amaze me really because it's been a hard season. Over the past few seasons, it's been quite difficult. To see the fans, and how they are still supporting the team, the passion and hunger to get behind the players, is incredible. To see them and be part of it here is brilliant," he added.

Last time Manchester United reached the Europa League final was in 2021 when they lost out on penalties after playing a 1-1 draw against Villarreal.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor