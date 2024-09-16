"We are feeling very happy after meeting Rajnath Singh": Paralympic gold medalist Navdeep Singh

New Delhi [India], September 16 : Paris Paralympic gold medallist Navdeep Singh said on Monday that the para-athletes are feeling happy after meeting Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Earlier on Monday, the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics interacted with Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Top Paralympic athletes like javelin throwers Navdeep and Sumit Antil, Pranav Soorma, and Sakshi Kasana were among the ones present at his residence.

Speaking to ANI, Navdeep said that Rajnath Singh congratulated the Indian para-athletes for their achievement at the Paris Paralympics. He added that the Union Defence Minister also motivated the athletes for their future.

"We are feeling very happy after meeting him...He also congratulated us for our achievements and also motivated us for our future...," Navdeep said.

Navdeep's silver medal was upgraded to gold after the initial winner, the Islamic Republic of Iran's Sadegh Beit Sayah, got disqualified from the final. He had initially finished second with a personal-best throw of 47.32m, while Sadegh, before the disqualification, stood at the top with a Paralympic record of 47.64m.

The Indian contingent concluded its historic Paris Paralympics campaign with a total of 29 medals, including seven gold, nine silver, and 13 bronze medals, the most by the country in the history of the competition.

With this landmark campaign, India has surpassed their previously most successful campaign at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, which gave them 19 medals, including five golds, eight silvers, and six bronze medals.

A record 84 para-athletes represented the tricolour from August 28 to Sunday in 12 disciplines, against nine back in Tokyo 2020. India also participated in new sports in Paris: para-cycling, para-rowing, and blind judo.

