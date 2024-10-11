We are improving ourselves through training camp: India kho kho player Nirmala Bhati

New Delhi [India], October 11 : As India prepares to host the first-ever Kho Kho World Cup, there's a palpable sense of pride and excitementt, specially among players and game enthusiasts.

In the bustling streets of India, where children once played a simple game of chase, a sporting revolution is quietly unfolding. Kho Kho, an indigenous sport with roots deep in Indian culture, is emerging from the shadows to claim its place on the global stage, armed not just with tradition but with cutting-edge sports science.

For 25-year-old Nirmala Bhati, a Rajasthan native and Indian team member, Kho Kho has been a lifelong passion that has transformed before her eyes. "I was connected with Kho Kho ever since I was a child, and whenever all of us children used to get together to play in streets, I always used to prefer Kho Kho," recalled Nirmala.

But her journey from street games to professional sports wasn't always smooth. Just a few years ago, Kho Kho players faced an uncertain future. "There was no career in the sport or many options for jobs so I considered quitting the sport as well," Nirmala reveals. However, the tide began to turn in 2017 when new leadership within the Kho Kho Federation of India brought a fresh vision to the sport.

She said the entire world will watch Kho Kho World Cuup. But it's not just the global stage that's new - it's the entire approach to the sport.

"A camp took place in Manav Rachna University, before which we had no idea about sports science. We knew that we have to run so we used to focus on that only, but as the camp went on, we got to know about so many new developments in Kho Kho and how to change our lifestyle to become better athletes," said Nirmala, according to a release.

This scientific approach has revolutionized training methods, shared Nirmala, "We only used to focus on running but at the camp, they set a routine, conducted our tests and helped us understand our weaknesses, how to run, our calorie intakes, do's and don'ts regarding our diet, among other things. If not for the camp, we would not have improved ourselves as players."

This blend of traditional skill and modern science is propelling Kho Kho into a new era, one where players like Nirmala are not just athletes, but scientifically trained professionals. To aspiring players, Nirmala offers a simple yet powerful message: "We just need to adopt Kho Kho once. After that, the federation will adopt you." In these words lie the promise of a sport that's not just about winning games, but about changing lives through a perfect blend of tradition and innovation.

