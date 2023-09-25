"We are very proud": Shikhar Dhawan after attending first-ever Moto GP race in India

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 25 : India's star batter Shikhar Dhawan attended the MotoGP India Grand Prix on Sunday and said he is proud that India is growing immensely in other sports.

At the MotoGP India Grand Prix event, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said, "It's a great achievement that MotoGP is here and India is growing immensely. We are very proud."

The MotoGP Bharat or The Grand Prix of India, is the first-ever Moto GP race in India, started on September 22 and the qualifying and main race held on September 24 in UP's Greater Noida.

In the race, Marco Bezzecchi became the first MotoGP rider to win the inaugural Grand Prix of India riding Mooney VR46 Racing Team to the top of the podium at the Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida on Sunday.

When the race began, Jorge Martin of Prima Pramac raced off into the lead at the cautious Turn 1. Francesco Bagnaia, the championship leader, also left Bezzecchi in third place.

Bezzecchi, however, regained his top spot. First, he overtook Bagnaia to claim second place and then raced into the lead when an error at Turn 4 sent Martin wide.

Thereafter, Bezzecchi left the pack way behind to fight for the remaining two places on the podium. Bezzecchi was completely unaware of the drama that unfolded behind him. He eventually took the chequered flag eight seconds before the pack.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor