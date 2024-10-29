"We can do great things if we...": Tejasvi Surya after becoming first MP to complete IRONMAN 70.3 Goa

Panaji (Goa) [India]: October 29 : Bengaluru South Member of Parliament (MP) Tejasvi Surya earned the rare distinction of becoming an IRONMAN 70.3 finisher after completing a 1.9 km open water swim, 90 km cycling and 21.1 km run at the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa.

He finished the demanding race that saw close to 1200 participants from all over the globe. Tejasvi Surya explained that over the last four months, he was training to participate in and complete the triathlon.

"Over the last four months, I have been training to participate in and complete the IRONMAN 70.3 triathlon, which is regarded as the ultimate test of endurance and mental and physical fitness. It was quite a challenge to train with all the travel related to work, but so many people who were busier than me, much older than me, with more pressing schedules than I was doing it and that gave me energy and mental strength," Tejasvi Surya said.

The Bengaluru South MP had previously participated as part of a relay team in 2022, where he completed 90 km of cycling. Two years hence, he has outdone himself as he completed the entire distance, comprising a total of 113 km.

To earn an IRONMAN 70.3 finisher's medal, Tejasvi had to complete the race within a stipulated time of eight and a half hours under challenging conditions.

"IRONMAN is considered to be the epitome, the peak of endurance and fitness. It's a sport that tests your mental strength because, in the end, it is just about mind over matter. I wanted to take up the challenge for so many years now. My friends and my team pushed me to do this and when our Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the Fit India movement and encouraged the entire country, and especially the youth of India, to be physically fit, it was just something that I had to do. It gave me a new sense of purpose," he revealed his motivation to compete in the IRONMAN 70.3 Goa.

The 33-year-old completed the 1.9km swim in 57:24 minutes; tackled the tough 90km cycling route in 4:06:41 hours; and ran the half marathon in 2:56:30 hours.

"I'm so happy that I could finish the race and earn the finisher title. The last 20-30 minutes when I was cutting close to the finish time, it was just the fact that I wanted to do this and dedicate this to Modi ji that just kept pushing me. So, thank you and let's all resolve to be strong and fit," Tejasvi emphasized after the race.

