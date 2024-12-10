We couldn't stay long enough to challenge them: Jayasuriya on series loss to SA

New Delhi, Dec 10 Sri Lanka's head coach Sanath Jayasuriya has expressed disappointment over the team's performance in the recent Test series against South Africa, saying his side couldn't stay in the game long enough to challenge the Proteas side.

Sri Lanka have lost the second Test at St. George's Park in Gqeberha by 109 runs, losing the series 2-0, which has come as a huge blow to Sri Lanka's hopes for a place in the ICC World Test Championship final.

A head-turning victory over England in the third Test away, followed by a 2-0 whitewash of New Zealand at home, was the highlight of Sri Lanka's recent Test returns, and the island nation went to South Africa confidently.

However, a 2-0 series whitewash at the hands of the Proteas has significantly damaged Sri Lanka's chances of reaching the WTC25 Final, leaving them needing several results to go their way for any hope of qualification.

"It has been a good turnaround, yes, but this series was a disappointment. We had our moments, but couldn't stay in the game long enough to challenge South Africa. We'll address the grey areas when we return home," Jayasuriya told Telecom Asia Sports.

"Only five Sri Lankans have scored Test hundreds in South Africa, this isn't an easy place to bat. You need patience and the ability to dig in. Back home, you might get away with a few flashy shots, but here, it's all about grit. Dinesh Chandimal and Pathum Nissanka had chances, but both threw their wickets away," he added.

Jayasuriya pointed out the moments where Sri Lanka lost their grip, highlighting that South Africa's lower-order partnerships added 89 crucial runs.

"We should have restricted them to 300 in the second innings, but we let the tail wag. It's a recurring problem. Either we get our tactics wrong, or we relax after removing the top order. We were aware of it but couldn't fix it," he said.

Sri Lanka are currently fourth in the WTC standings and will be playing Australia in a two-game Test series in January.

Even if Sri Lanka win both Tests against Australia, they would only finish on 53.85, which would then leave them at the mercy of other results, as South Africa and one of India or Australia can go past that score; India would need a win and a draw, while Australia would need two wins.

