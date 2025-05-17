"We did it brother": Neeraj Chopra's heartfelt message for Weber after duo breached 90m mark

New Delhi [India], May 17 : India's star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra dropped a heartwarming message for his German competitor Julian Weber, after the duo shattered the record and breached the 90m mark for the first time in their stellar careers.

During the nail-biting contest at the Doha Diamond League 2025 on Friday, Neeraj's much-awaited 90m throw finally was up on the show, after he sent his javelin to a distance of 90.23m. However, despite his all-time best, the two-time Olympic medallist had to settle for the second spot due to Weber's jaw-dropping effort of 91.06m.

Neeraj took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing an image of himself with his German counterpart and writing, "We did it, brother."

Neeraj, a two-time Olympic medallist, started strong with a world-leading throw of 88.44m at the Qatar Sports Club. After a foul in his second attempt, he came back with a stunning 90.23m throw on his third try, setting a new national record.

His previous best was 89.94m, achieved in Stockholm Diamond League two years ago. Over time, Neeraj has had six throws in the range of 89m but has missed the 90m milestone by a whisker.

Neeraj had the lead till the final round, crossing the 90-m mark with a stupendous throw of 90.23 m, breaking his national record. However, in the last set of throws, Weber registered a brilliant effort of 91.06 m, dropping Neeraj to second spot. Grenada's Anderson Peters is at number three, with a throw of 85.64m.

