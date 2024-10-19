"We exist too": Yogesh Kathuniya on lack of inclusiveness from society towards para-athletes

New Delhi [India], October 19 : Para-athlete Yogesh Kathuniya expressed his disappointment towards the lack of enthusiasm in the reception of para-athletes on their return following India's record-breaking campaign in Paris.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes.

The 29-medal tally is the most for India in the history of the Paralympics. Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

However, some athletes expressed dissapointment over the lack of reception they got following their arrival. Kathuniya believes that people need to be informed about para-athletes, and there is work that needs to be done on the inclusiveness aspect.

"The response we got in Paris was not as big as in the Tokyo edition. The last time there was a lockdown was placed back then. But this time, the amount of inclusiveness expected from society was not there. So work needs to be done towards this aspect. People need to be educated about para-sports, that we exist too," Kathuniya toldon the sidelines of the 'Beyond The Finish Line' event by Vedanta Delhi Half Marathon.

Kathuniya won the silver medal in the Men's Discus Throw F56 final. Kathuniya's best throw in the final of the event was 42.22m at the Stade de France. This was his second successive medal at the Paralympics after Tokyo 2020, with a best throw of 44.58m.

Yogesh, who still exudes confidence in the preparations he made for the final, believes it just wasn't his day to walk out of the stadium with a gold medal.

"I don't know what happened that day. My preparation was really nice. Everything was going well. I slept well and did not feel any pressure. Everything was well planned. My heartbeat did not increase at all when I walked into the stadium for my event. But as they say, every player has his day. It just was not my day," he added.

The 27-year-old thanked the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) for the support that they have offered to the para-athletes.

"SAI and PCI have helped us a lot always. TOPS scheme has helped us a lot. The federation has always stepped in whenever needed, be it for tournaments, travelling etc. These are our backbones. SAI and federation are like a family for us, just like one has his/her parents," he remarked.

Following their arrival, the Indian contingent for the Paris Paralympics met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in the national capital. Kathuniya lauded PM Modi for the efforts he has made towards the growth and development of para-athletes.

"It is really good (interactions with PM) since he is the one who has contributed so much to the growth of para-sports. Para sports were not really popular and visible before 2014. But since 2020, the way he has started meeting players one-on-one and giving his time to sports, people have started to know more about sports. But there is still work to be done. Some shortcomings are still there. What's more special than a prime minister giving you his time? Also, we win medals just so we can get to meet him once again," he noted.

