We had to keep working hard, says Bavuma after SA’s Test series win over WI

Guyana, Aug 18 South Africa Test captain Temba Bavuma said they had to work hard after registering the 40-run win over West Indies in the second Test to win the series 1-0. The victory also marks Proteas’ 10th consecutive series win over WI in the red-ball format.

Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada each clinched three wickets, while Wiaan Mulder and Dane Piedt each grabbed two scalps as South Africa bowled out West Indies for 222 in a chase of 263 in the second innings.

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Maharaj became South Africa’s highest Test wicket-taker with 171 wickets, including five in this game and 13 overall to pick Player of the Series award.

Bavuma expressed confidence in his inexperienced side to get better with time. “The emotions were little bit up and down. Glad the weather held up. Both teams were in the game. We had to keep working hard. The game went our way, fortunately. With a bit of inexperience, you kind of expect that. We leant on to the bowlers to deliver for us. Rabada leading the pacers and the spin department was led by Keshav. We just need to keep building. We are an inexperienced team. The more the guys play, the more confident they will become. We can be a formidable side,” he said after the match ended.

Jayden Seales’ career-best 6-61 left West Indies to achieve a gettable, but tough target of 263 and their chase had all the makings of a classic.

They were reeling at 104/6, but a 77-run partnership between local hero Gudakesh Motie (45) and Joshua Da Silva (27) brought them close to a historic victory. Despite a valiant effort from the tail, Maharaj and Rabada held firm and denied the hosts a victory.

Maharaj lauded his contributions in the match and expressed pride in representing the Proteas in Test cricket.

“Was nice to get a long haul. We did well. We enjoyed it. Lot of positives. But back to the drawing board and on to the next one. I pride myself on Test cricket. Just staying loyal to the game. Bavuma allows me to read the game,” said the left-arm orthodox spinner.

