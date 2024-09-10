"We have made history": PCI chief Jhajharia on India's record-breaking performance at Paris Paralympics

New Delhi [India], September 10 : Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) president Devendra Jhajharia said that India have created history at the Paris Paralympics.

The Indian contingent concluded its Paralympics campaign in Paris on Sunday with a record haul of 29 medals, including seven golds, nine silvers, and 13 bronzes. The 29-medal tally is the most by India in the history of the Paralympics.

Following the conclusion of the landmark campaign, India surpassed its record medal tally of 19, which was achieved at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. India ended the marquee event in the 18th position.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Indian contingent of the Paris Paralympics returned back to India after their record-breaking performance at the multi-sport event.

Speaking to ANI, Jhajharia said that other countries realise how well India has done at the Paris Paralympics.

"When we departed from India, we thought we would win 25+ medals and come among top 17-18 countries. India has become a sporting nation now. We have made history. Other countries now also realise how well India has done," Jhajharia said.

He added that the schemes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the centre government are the reason why India has made history at the multi-sport event.

"Last 10 years a lot of work has been done in sports, be it TOPS, Khelo India, training centres etc. The schemes of PM Modi and centre are the reason why we have made history," he added.

"We won first archery gold. We also won first medal in Blind judo. It was a brilliant performance," Jhajharia further added.

India rewrote several records and unlocked some new "firsts" at the Paralympic Games. Para-shooter Avani Lekhara became the first ever Indian woman to secure two Paralympic gold medals as she managed to defend her women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 shooting title with a world record score of 249.7 points.

India recorded a one-two finish at a para-athletics competition for the first time, with Dharambir and Parnav Soorma clinching gold and silver, respectively, in the men's club throw F51 event. This was among India's first-ever medals in this sport. Dharambir also set an Asian record of 34.92 m.

In the T64 high jump event, Praveen Kumar stood at the top of the podium with an Asian record-breaking jump of 2.08 m, landing India their sixth gold. India finished the competition with seven gold medals.

India also found its first-ever archery champion across the Olympics and Paralympics, with Harvinder Singh getting the gold in the individual recurve para-archery against Poland's Lukasz Ciszek.

Indian javelin throw ace Sumit Antil became the first Indian male to defend their Paralympics title, making it back-to-back gold in the F64 event with a stunning Paralympic record-breaking throw of 70.59 m. He broke his own previous record set during the Tokyo 2020 not once, but thrice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor