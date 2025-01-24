‘We lack goals, people and options in the front line’: Arteta on Arsenal’s transfer plans

London, Jan 24 Mikel Arteta confirmed that they are hoping to secure deals in attempts to reinforce their depleted frontline but will not be making any rash decisions.

Reports suggest the Gunners are hoping to bring in Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

“My opinion is clear - we lost two very important players in Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus, so we lack goals, people and options in the front line, it’s clear. If we can get the right player, that’s what we are actively looking at, but any player - no, we need someone that makes us better and makes an impact on the team.

“It's clear that for the period that we have lost them ideally, we need some help because we were short already and we’re even shorter. The team has still coped with that but we have to do what is right for the club,” said Arteta in a press conference.

Arteta also revealed that it’s touch and go whether Myles Lewis-Skelly and William Saliba could be back for the game against Wolves on Saturday. Myles was missing from the matchday squad from the Gunners' 3-0 win against Dinamo Zagreb in midweek after feeling a problem during the game against Aston Villa last week.

Meanwhile, the French international is on the brink of a comeback having sat out the last two matches with a slight hamstring issue, but Mikel is unsure exactly when he’ll be given the green light to select him again.

Speaking about the pair, he said, “With Myles there is nothing serious on the scan, so it’ll be a matter of having a meeting with the medical staff today. We have a training session, so we’ll see whether it’s too early or not.

“With Wilo it’s something similar as well. I think he’ll be in for next week but this week, let’s see how it goes.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor