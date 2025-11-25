We need to improve our batting: Raina on India's struggles in home Tests

New Delhi, Nov 25 Former all-rounder Suresh Raina has urged Indian batters to apply themselves better as the home side faced heavy criticism following their 30-run loss against South Africa in Kolkata.

India failed to chase a paltry target of 124 in the fourth innings to suffer a defeat against the World Test Championship holders. With the second Test also heading to the same result as India's flop show with the bat continues, Raina advised batters to rectify their mistakes and support the team's cause.

"We need to improve our batting as we are losing matches successively. Players need to apply themselves better as it will uplift their self-belief, and it is very important for them and the team," Raina told IANS on Tuesday.

Despite being 0-1 down in the two-match series, India were bowled out for 201 in their first innings in Guwahati after South Africa posted a mammoth total of 489. The visitors added 260 runs to their scoreboard in the second innings before declaring the innings on Tuesday to post a target of 549 against India.

India had a sub-standard start in the second innings too, with the home side losing both openers - Yashasvi Jaiswal (13) and KL Rahul (6) - before stumps on Day 4. India are still 522 runs behind to avoid a second series sweep in two years.

The veteran batter added that the team's other struggles also unfold when they start losing matches, and the same is the case with the Indian Test team, which is without their regular captain, Shubman Gill, who is nursing a neck injury.

"I hope they put more effort (in the field). When you lose, everything comes out but I hope the team will do well,” Raina added.

India have a herculean task of surviving the whole day on Wednesday to draw the match and avoid a whitewash.

