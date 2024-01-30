We planned to attack U Mumba's defence unit: Tamil Thalaivas' captain Sagar

Patna (Bihar) [India], January 30 : The Tamil Thalaivas registered their fourth consecutive victory after defeating U Mumba 50-34 in the Pro Kabaddi League season 10 and moved to the seventh position from the tenth position.

Speaking about their victory, Tamil Thalaivas' captain Sagar said, "We knew that U Mumba's defence unit has been weak this season and that's why we put a lot of pressure on their defenders. Our raiders got us off to a great start and we continued to put pressure on our opponent throughout the game."

When asked about their recent winning streak, Sagar said, "We couldn't coordinate well on the mat at the start of the season. We were losing games because of our own mistakes. However, we have corrected our mistakes and we are executing our plans well on the mat at the moment."

Meanwhile, the Tamil Thalaivas head coach Ashan Kumar said, "Our team combination has been working for us in the last few games. The players are also performing on the mat without putting any pressure on their minds. We have competed well this season and have been at the wrong end of a lot of close games. We'll keep trying to compete in our upcoming games as well."

When asked about their next encounter against the Jaipur Pink Panthers, the head coach said, "The Jaipur Pink Panthers have a good set of defenders. However, we have a strong raiding and defence unit. We'll devise a strong plan for the Panthers and I think we'll have a good contest against the Jaipur side."

The Tamil Thalaivas will be up against the Jaipur Pink Panthers in Patna on Wednesday.

PKL Season 10 match

Game: Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans, 8 pm

Venue: Patna.

