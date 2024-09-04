"We should raise morale of our athletes...": Mandaviya on India's record-breaking Paris Paralympics tally

New Delhi [India], September 4 : Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya urged people to cheer for para-athletes participating in the ongoing Paris Paralympics.

The Indian contingent has added 21 medals to its growing tally (three gold, eight silver and ten bronze) and will have an opportunity to further extend its record medal haul in a single edition of the Paralympics.

In the Tokyo edition (August 24 - September 5, 2021), India recorded its best-ever medal haul with a tally of 19, including five gold, eight silver and six bronze medals.

Addressing media, Mandaviya said, "Till today, India has won three gold medals, seven silver medals and ten bronze medals (now 21 medals, including three gold, eight silver and ten bronze medals). The way our athletes are performing in the Paralympics will lead to success ahead. In Tokyo, we won 19 medals. But till now we have won 20 medals in Paris. Our performance has been better than it was at the Tokyo Olympics. We should all raise the morale of our athletes and encourage them through the #Cheer4Bharat hashtag."

Para-athlete Sachin Khilari on Wednesday clinched the silver medal in the men's shot put F46 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics. Sachin secured the second spot with a 16.32-metre throw, which is also the area best (AB). However, the Indian athlete was unlucky to miss the top spot after getting short of a 0.6m.

On Monday and Tuesday, the Indian contingent won 13 medals for the country, jumping the medal tally to a record 20 consisting of three gold, seven silver and 10 bronze medals.

Para-shooter Avani Lekhara clinched India's first gold at the Paris Paralympics after dominating the final of the women's 10m air rifle. She ensured her place at the top of the podium with 249.7 points, which also marked her personal best performance in the event. Mona Agarwal snatched the bronze medal in the same event.

Manish Narwal clinched the silver medal after securing 234.9 points in the men's 10m air pistol SH1 pistol. He started the match on a good note, but in the middle, the Indian shooter dropped to the sixth. However, he didn't lose hope and ended the event with a silver medal around his neck.

Rubina Francis finished third and bagged a bronze medal in the P2 - women's 10m air pistol SH-1 final.

Preeti Pal secured third place and won the bronze medal after clocking 14.21s in the 100m T35 event. She got her hands on her second medal in the Paralympics in the 200m T-35 race. Preeti delivered an eye-catching performance that saw her take away the bronze medal.

Athlete Nishad Kumar won the silver medal in the men's high jump T47 event with a leap of 2.04m.

Yogesh Kathuniya bagged the eighth medal for team India following his silver medal triumph in the men's discus throw F56 final.

Indian archery pair of Rakesh Kumar and Sheetal Devi clinched the bronze medal in the mixed team compound event with a 156-155 win over Eleonora Sarti and Matteo Bonnacina of Italy.

India javelin thrower Sumit Antil reigned supreme and successfully defended his gold at the Paris Paralympics with a record-breaking throw on Monday. In the men's javelin throw F64 final, the defending champion broke his record at the Paralympics twice to clinch India's third gold in the ongoing marquee event in Paris.

Indian para-shuttler Nithya Sre Sivan clinched a bronze medal in the women's SH6 category. She defeated Indonesia's Rina Marlina 21-14 and 21-6 on Monday and got her first-ever medal at the Paralympics.

India tasted gold medal success in para-badminton after shuttler Nitesh outplayed Great Britain's second-seeded Daniel Bethell to clinch a gold medal in the men's singles SL3 category. In a game that went right down to the wire, Nitesh ousted Daniel with a 21-14, 18-21, 23-21 win to claim his place at the top of the podium.

Shuttler Thulasimathi Murugesan lost to China's Yang Qiu Xia 21-17, 21-10 and secured a silver medal in the women's singles SU5. In the bronze medal match of the same category, Manisha outclassed Denmark's Cathrine Rosengren 21-12, 21-8. The Indian player dominated throughout the match, securing another medal for the nation.

In the men's singles SL4 category, France's Lucas Mazur completely ousted the Indian Suhas with a straight-set win in the gold medal match. The para-shuttler went down against the French player after enduring a 9-21, 13-21 defeat.

Indian para-sprinter Deepthi Jeevanji bagged the 16th medal for India as she won the bronze on Tuesday in the women's 400m T20 final at the ongoing Paris Paralympics 2024.

Para-athletes Sharad Kumar and Mariyappan Thangavelu booked a double podium finish for India in the men's high jump T6 final at the Paris Paralympics. With a leap of 1.88m, Sharad got his hands on a silver medal. His compatriot, Mariyappan, settled for the bronze medal with a leap of 1.85m. America's Ezra Frech rewrote the Paralympic record to take away the gold with 1.94m, a blockbuster performance.

It was raining double podium finishes for India in athletics after Ajeet Singh and Sundar Singh Gurjar claimed silver and bronze medals, respectively, in the men's javelin throw F46 event at Stade de France at the Paris Paralympics.

Ajeet, in the last gasp, pushed his name for a silver with a personal best throw of 65.62m. His compatriot Sundar, just like in the Tokyo edition, settled for bronze in Paris with his season-best throw of 64.96m. Cuba's Guillermo ended up at the top of the podium with a humongous effort of 66.14m.

