"We strongly back India to be a leader in major sports development": Australian High Commissioner Philip Green

New Delhi [India], November 21 : Australian High Commissioner Philip Green highlighted the growing sports collaboration between Australia and India, citing opportunities around the 2032 Olympics and India's potential future hosting of major events (Commonwealth Games 2030, Olympics).

Green further noted that Australian firms are already involved in projects in Ahmedabad, and both nations aim to boost cooperation in the sports business and development.

India has formally presented its proposal to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games to the Evaluation Committee of Commonwealth Sport in London.

India has also officially bid to host the 2036 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games. The IOA, led by President Usha, submitted a Letter of Intent to the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in October 2024.

Green was speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI) TURF 2025 - 15th Global Summit on the Business of Sports.

"Australia will host the Olympic Games, and all likelihood is that India will host the Commonwealth Games in 2030 and maybe in the Olympic Games in the future. So around the Brisbane Olympics 2032, there will be many opportunities for us to collaborate in sport. Sport is now a big business, and I'm delighted to be at FICCI today talking about sports business, because there is a huge opportunity for collaboration between Australian and Indian sports. We strongly back India to be a leader in major sports development in the future. Some Australian firms are already deeply involved in projects in Ahmedabad, but there is wider opportunities in all of the domains of Sports Medicine and science. Australia can be a great partner for India as it goes ahead in its sports journey," Philip Green told ANI.

The upcoming LA Olympics will kick off with an opening ceremony on July 14 and conclude with a closing ceremony on July 30, featuring 51 sports across 49 competitions in 18 zones spanning Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.

Meanwhile, the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) secretary Jayawant Gundu expressed gratitude to the Australian government and the Australian High Commission for providing support to the Indian sporting ecosystem, especially para-sports, through a series of recent initiatives.

Gundu was speaking at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Thursday, where the Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong had come to meet Indian para athletes and announced some sports initiatives to boost the Australia-India relationship.

Speaking during his speech, Gundu said, "It is my honour to welcome you on this momentous occasion, celebrating the strong bond between Australia and India in the area of sports. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Australian Government and the Australian High Commission for the support provided to the Paralympic Committee of India and other sports federations through programmes such as the Direct Aid Programme and the Australian Sports Award."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor