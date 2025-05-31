We were committed to things we wanted to do: Sciver-Brunt on successful start of leadership role

Derby, May 31 Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt lauded England’s dominant start under a new leadership regime after they outplayed the West Indies by 108 runs in Derby to go 1-0 up in the three-match ODI series.

It was a landmark victory for the team - not just in the size of the win, but in its symbolism, as it marked a fresh chapter with Sciver-Brunt leading the side for the first time in ODIs and Charlotte Edwards beginning her tenure as head coach.

"The team did brilliantly. The (opening partnership) was stunning, they read conditions well, played brilliantly, accelerated really well in the middle overs and set us up for a great score," Sciver-Brunt told Sky Sports.

"With the change of leadership and coach (I'm most proud of) settling in as quickly as we have and really committing to the things we wanted to do - huge partnerships, top batters in towards the end of the innings."

The tone was set early by Amy Jones and Tammy Beaumont, who rewrote the record books with a massive 222-run opening stand - England’s highest in women’s ODIs. Jones, opening the innings for the first time since 2019, repaid the team management’s faith with a maiden ODI century, a knock 12 years in the making. Her fluent 122 off 121 balls, supported by Beaumont’s polished 11th hundred, powered England to a commanding total and ensured a celebratory mood in the dressing room.

“It’s pretty special,” Jones said after receiving the Player of the Match award. “I’ve played quite a few ODIs and to finally tick off a hundred feels amazing. I was thrilled when Lottie (Charlotte Edwards) suggested opening. She backed me, and having that partnership with Tammy meant a lot.”

The bowlers then backed up the batters with ruthless precision. Making her 50-over debut, Linsey Smith stole the show with a five-wicket haul, becoming only the second woman to claim a five-for on ODI debut for England. The left-arm spinner, who had made her T20 debut in 2018, had waited seven years for this moment and made every delivery count.

“It’s all a bit surreal,” said the 30-year-old Smith. “To make my debut and help the team win with a performance like that, I’m over the moon. I never wanted to give up on my dream of playing ODIs. I’ve had people remind me how long it’s been since my T20 debut, but I’m proud I stayed the course.”

Smith was ably supported by fellow debutant Emily Arlott, who also struck twice and removed the dangerous Hayley Matthews to derail the West Indies' chase. England’s control with the ball ensured that the visitors never seriously threatened the target, continuing their dismal run after being whitewashed in the T20I series.

