"We were trying to give our best": Jyothi Surekha after winning gold in archery compound women's team event

Hangzhou [China], October 5 : After clinching the gold medal in women's compound archery, Jyothi Surekha Vennam said that India's archer contingent's performance "was very good this year" and they are pushing to give their best in the event.

The Indian archery compound women's team featuring Vennam, Aditi Gopichand, and Parneet Kaur clinched a gold medal at the ongoing 19th Asian Games on Thursday.

The trio of Jyothi, Aditi, and Parneet defeated Chinese Taipei's Yi-Hsuan Chen, I-Jou Huang, and Lu-Yun Wang by 230-229 for the top honour.

It was India's first women's team gold in compound archery at the Asian Games after bagging a bronze at Incheon 2014 and a silver at Jakarta 2018. At the Hangzhou archery competitions, Jyothi Surekha Vennam has already taken home two gold medals. On Wednesday, she won the mixed team compound gold with Ojas Pravin Deotale.

"...It feels very good as we have won the first gold medal for the compound women's team in Asian games... Indian archery's performance was very good this year... We have been good in every tournament... We were trying to give our best..." Vennam told ANI.

Meanwhile, Aditi Gopichand said the victory was special for her as this was her first gold at the Asiad and thanked her team, and coaches for their contribution to the prestigious medal.

"...It was a very good experience... This is special as it is my first Asian Games and the first gold medal of the Asian Games... We were able to reach here because of the contribution of our team, and staff members such as coaches, psychologists, etc... I have a bronze medal match ahead, and I am trying to focus on that..." Gopichand told ANI.

In the first set, the Chinese Taipei opponents gave a tough fight and won it by 54-56, but following that India dominated the whole match to clinch the second gold in archery.

