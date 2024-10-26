'We weren’t able to match challenges in last 2 games': Stokes after series loss to Pakistan

Rawalpindi, Oct 26 Following a series loss to Pakistan, after a nine-wicket loss the final Test here on Saturday, England skipper Ben Stokes said that his side was not able to match the challenges posed by the hosts in the last two matches of the three-match series.

After taking the opening match by an innings and 47 runs, England failed to continue with the momentum as they lost the second Test by 152 runs, followed by a 9-wicket loss in the third game, losing the series 1-2. This was England's first Test series loss to Pakistan since November 2015.

"Disappointing, losing games and losing series’. We weren’t able to match the challenges in the last two games, credit to Pakistan. Moving forward, we’ll look to match those challenges as we come up against them," said Stokes in the post-match presentation.

In the third match, despite winning the toss and opting to bat, England could only put 267 in the first innings. In response, Pakistan's otherwise listless batting was boosted by a superb century from Saud Shakeel (134), which ended up providing a handy 77-run lead to the hosts as they posted 344/10.

Noman and Sajid then combined to derail England's second innings. The spin twin claimed all ten wickets as England were bundled out for paltry score of 112. Also, the pair accounted for 9 wickets in the first innings, with Sajid claiming 6-128 while Noman registered figures of 3/88. Overall, the duo accounted for 39 of the 40 wickets in the last two Tests.

England, who are sixth in the World Test Championships table, will now shift focus to their next away assignment against New Zealand, scheduled from November 28 to Dec 18.

"Couple of weeks time, we’ll be up against New Zealand. The summer finished late; the lads worked really hard but when you get out there in the middle it’s all really different. All you can do is work hard. Whether you do well or not, you always try and take the positives out.

"Regardless of the result, there have been some unbelievable individual performances so there is certainly a lot to take out. You take that aspect and that look on it, Rehan and Bashir coming here to play cricket in front of family—it's something massive for them. They’re two incredible cricketers who’re just starting their careers, so it's massive for them," he added.

