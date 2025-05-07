'We will blast...': Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium gets bomb threat

Ahmedabad, May 7 The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad received a bomb threat via email, prompting an immediate security response by the authorities. The Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) reported the threat to Ahmedabad Police shortly after receiving the message, which allegedly originated from a sender claiming to be based in Pakistan.

A senior police officer said that the threat is being taken seriously, given the high-profile nature of the next match in the stadium -- Gujarat Titans versus Lucknow Super Giants on May 14 -- and the public safety concerns involved.

Authorities are on high alert and have assured that all necessary precautions are being taken to ensure the safety of players and spectators.

According to police, the email contained a chilling one-line message: “We will blast your stadium.”

The message was sent under the name “Pakistan JK".

In response, a team of high-ranking officials and a bomb disposal squad was deployed at the stadium to carry out thorough checks.

Police have intensified security measures in and around the stadium, and an investigation is underway to trace the origin and credibility of the threat.

Following the successful completion of 'Operation Sindoor', security across Gujarat has been significantly heightened.

The state government, in coordination with central agencies, has reinforced surveillance and readiness measures to prevent any potential threats.

Key urban centers, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Surat, and Vadodara, are under increased watch, with additional deployment of police forces and paramilitary units in sensitive zones.

High-traffic public spaces like railway stations, airports, religious sites, and major stadium are being patrolled regularly, and security checks have been intensified.

Intelligence units have been directed to closely monitor digital communication channels and social media for any signs of suspicious activity.

Coordination between local police, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), and bomb disposal squads has been strengthened, with rapid response teams on standby.

The government has also urged district administrations to remain alert and conduct mock drills to test emergency preparedness. Citizens have been advised to stay vigilant and report any unusual activity.

