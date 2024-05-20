'We will fight for the cup', Ten Hag makes confident claim ahead of FA Cup final against Man City

Brighton, May 20 With the 2023/24 Premier League season officially culminated and Manchester City being crowned the inevitable champions, attention now turned towards the final domestic fixture of the season, the FA Cup final.

Following Manchester United’s 0-2 win against Brighton in the last game of the season, manager Erik Ten Hag spoke to the media and stated that they will be going all in to win the final against Manchester City on May 25.

"Talking about all the things we had to suffer this season, it was good to bring players back. They worked hard, they're desperate to play the final games of the season and especially the final next week. We get options and hopefully we will have a good week and everyone is on board. We will put a competitive team out and we will fight for the cup," said the Dutch manager in the post game press-conference.

Sunday’s fixture will be a replay of the 2023 FA Cup final where Manchester City faced little to no difficulties in beating their Manchester rivals 2-1 in their path to the historic treble.

A year has passed since then and City is still as dominating as ever whereas United, on the other hand, have somehow seem to have fallen into mediocrity which can be seen through their 8th place finish in the season which is their worst ever finish in the league.

Ten Hag also acknowledged his side’s trouble this season and said, "It is not good enough by far. Although we had less than 60 points two years ago, 58 points, eighth is the worst performance. It is the truth but we should have done better.

"We know the reasons behind, everyone knows, but it is not the right moment to go into it. It's not good enough," added the 54-year old manager.

