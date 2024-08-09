"We will follow CAS' decision": IOC President Thomas Bach on Vinesh Phogat's appeal for silver medal

Paris [France], August 9 : The International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach opened up on Indian grappler Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the final of women's 50 kg wrestling at the Paris Olympics and said that they will "follow the Court of Arbitration for Sport's (CAS) decision".

Vinesh was set to compete against the United States of America's Sarah Ann Hildebrandt for the gold medal but was disqualified on Wednesday for breaching the weight limit by just 100 grams. After her disqualification, Phogat requested the CAS to award her the silver medal.

The decision on awarding Vinesh Phogat a silver medal following her disqualification from the final of women's 50 kg wrestling will be taken before the end of the ongoing marquee event, announced the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday.

In a statement, CAS said, "An application was filed at the CAS Ad hoc Division at 16:45 CEST on 7 August 2024 by Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat (the Applicant) in relation to the decision taken by United World Wrestling (UWW) to replace her, because of her failed second weigh-in, before the gold medal match of the Women's Freestyle 50kg competition at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 that was due to commence at 18:15 CEST the same day (the Challenged Decision)."

"The applicant initially sought a decision from the CAS Ad hoc Division annulling the challenged decision and ordering another weigh-in before the final match as well as a declaration that she be declared eligible and qualified to participate in the final. However, she did not request urgent interim measures. The CAS Ad hoc Division procedure is fast, but it was not possible for a decision on the merits to be issued within an hour, bearing in mind that the Respondent UWW (United World Wrestling) would have had to be heard fast. The procedure is, however, ongoing and the Applicant has confirmed that she seeks the annulment of the challenged decision and that she requests to be awarded a (shared) silver medal," the statement added.

Speaking at a press conference, Thomas Bach said that one cannot have two silver medals in one category. He added that the regulations of the International Federation have to be followed.

"If you ask generally about having two silver medals in one category then my answer is no. There are the regulations of the International Federation that have to be followed and the International Federation, United World Wrestling was taking this decision...," Bach said.

The IOC president concluded by saying that they will CAS's decision in the end.

"Looking at the federation or everybody who has to make such a decision then when and where do you make the cut? Do you say with 100 grams we give it, but with 102 grams we don't give it anymore?... Now it's in CAS, we will in the end follow the CAS' decision. But again, the International Federation, they have to apply and interpret their rules. So this is their responsibility," he added.

Following her disqualification from the Paris Olympics final, Phogat announced her retirement from wrestling on Thursday.

In an emotional post on X, Phogat expressed her sense of defeat and gratitude, stating, "Maa kushti (wrestling) won against me, I lost. Forgive me, your dream and my courage have been broken. I don't have any more strength now. Goodbye Wrestling 2001-2024. I will always be indebted to you all for forgiveness."

