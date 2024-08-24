"We will win gold, and win medals every day": Devendra Jhajharia's bold prediction for India's Paralympic campaign

By Diptayan Hazra

New Delhi [India], August 24 : As the Paralympic Games are set to begin next week, Devendra Jhajharia, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), is confident that India will deliver an outstanding performance by "winning medals every day."

"We will win gold, and we will win medals every day, from the 28th (August) to the 8th (September)," Jhajharia asserted while speaking to ANI.

"Our preparations have been meticulous, and that's why I can say this with certainty. We've been closely tracking world rankings and results from the world championships. Our athletes have tailored their training plans accordingly, and our hard work will be on display in Paris," he added.

This year, India is sending a larger contingent to the Paralympics, with 84 athletes set to compete, up from 54 athletes in the previous Tokyo Games. This increase reflects the hard work and dedication put in over the past three years, with Indian athletes consistently performing well in international competitions.

"The last three years have been about hard work and perseverance," Jhajharia explained.

"Our athletes have excelled during foreign tours, which has given us a strong foundation and increased our confidence going into the Games," said Jhajharia.

With his vast experience, both as an athlete and now as the PCI President, Jhajharia is confident that India will surpass its previous medal counts.

"With 20 years of experience as an athlete and now in my role as PCI President, I am optimistic that we will secure more than 25 medals this time," he said.

This confidence stems not only from the athletes' rigorous preparations but also from the robust support system that has been established around them.

Despite the challenges of administration, Jhajharia's commitment remains unwavering.

"The demands in sports and administration are immense," he acknowledged.

"In sports, you wake up early for three hours of morning training and continue with various sessions in the evening. In administration, it's a relentless schedule, often from 8:00 am to 2:00 am but this hard work is essential to achieve our goals," he added.

With India aiming for a "top 20 finish in the medal tally," these efforts align with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Vikshit Bharat', he said.

"We are committed to fulfilling this vision through our achievements in para-sports," Jhajharia emphasized.

When asked about Pramod Bhagat's absence in the Paralympics, he said, "Pramod Bhagat is a star player, and his absence will be deeply felt by all of us, especially within our badminton contingent. As a Paralympic gold medalist, his contributions have been invaluable. However, we must not lose hope. We have other talented players who are capable of stepping up, and I am confident that our badminton team will continue to perform well."

Bhagat was suspended for 18 months by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) due to three whereabouts failures.

Jhajharia's comment acknowledges Pramod Bhagat's importance and the void his absence will create, particularly highlighting Bhagat's status as a Paralympic gold medalist. Despite the loss, Jhajharia maintains a positive and encouraging tone, expressing faith in the abilities of other players and the overall strength of the badminton contingent. This message conveys both respect for Bhagat's contributions and optimism for the future.

The unwavering belief, strategic planning, and tireless efforts of the Indian Paralympic team, led by Jhajharia, set the stage for a historic performance in Paris.

